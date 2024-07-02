Someone's NERVOUS --> Liz Cheney SNAPS at Trump for Posting Meme That Hits TOO CLOSE to Home for Her

We wondered how Liz Cheney was taking the SCOTUS immunity ruling so we went to check her timeline and as usual, we were not disappointed. She is nothing if not predictable in her Trump panic and hate.

Advertisement

Especially after he posted a meme that obviously hit a little too close to home for Virginia, Liz.

Donald - This is the type of thing that demonstrates yet again that you are not a stable adult—and are not fit for office. https://t.co/AXES2YkD95 — Liz Cheney (@Liz_Cheney) July 1, 2024

Nobody is above the law, Liz.

You said so, many many many times.

Considering Liz lost her election by a nearly record-breaking 40 points perhaps she should get a mirror because obviously Wyoming didn't think she was a stable adult or fit for office.

Truth hurts, eh Liz? — Jellenne 🇺🇸🌵🌞 (@jellen805) July 1, 2024

Yup.

What happened to that “no one is above the law” line that you Trump haters kept repeating over and over?



Why aren’t you keeping that same energy? — Philip Anderson (@VoteBidenOut) July 1, 2024

That only counts when it's a Republican, duh.

Especially if it comes from a fake, opportunistic Republican like Liz Cheney.

Why did you destroy evidence Liz? — American.357 (@ASimplePatriot) July 1, 2024

LMAO literally an entire state told you to get bent. — Meara (@MillennialOther) July 2, 2024

God bless Wyoming.

"Memes scare me."



- Liz Cheney pic.twitter.com/rTcJF1ZoQa — Gene Berardelli (@gberardelli) July 2, 2024

Liz- This is the type of thing that demonstrates yet again that YOU are not a stable adult- and are not fit for office. pic.twitter.com/vDJtGdifCR — josette caruso (@josettecaruso) July 1, 2024

I can't wait for you to go to jail.



What you did to people after January 6th is despicable! — Jessico Bowman (@JessicoBowman) July 1, 2024

Ouch. Tough crowd.

Seeing a theme here, Liz, and it ain't a good one.

Were you unaware of your own behavior for the past few years? — Ron Bassilian (@Ron4California) July 1, 2024

Nah, she was just hoping the rest of us were.

======================================================================

Related:

Orange Man BAD Takes on HILARIOUS New Meaning After Bronzed Biden Appearance and X Takes are Comedy GOLD

Cope and Seethe, SCUMBAG! Adam Schiff RIPPED Over TONE-DEAF 'B*tchfest' About SCOTUS Immunity Ruling

He Gonna CRY?! Marc Elias Whining About the Two-Tiered Justice System Is Absolutely DELISH (Watch)

HA! Just GUESS How Many Cuts It Took for Biden to Make This 38-Second Clip About the Essence of Democracy

Keith Olbermann, Rob Reiner, Eric Holder, OH MY! Here Are the Biggest FREAK-Outs Over Trump Immunity Case

=======================================================================