Someone's NERVOUS --> Liz Cheney SNAPS at Trump for Posting Meme That Hits TOO CLOSE to Home for Her

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  10:00 AM on July 02, 2024
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

We wondered how Liz Cheney was taking the SCOTUS immunity ruling so we went to check her timeline and as usual, we were not disappointed. She is nothing if not predictable in her Trump panic and hate.

Especially after he posted a meme that obviously hit a little too close to home for Virginia, Liz.

Nobody is above the law, Liz. 

You said so, many many many times.

Considering Liz lost her election by a nearly record-breaking 40 points perhaps she should get a mirror because obviously Wyoming didn't think she was a stable adult or fit for office.

Yup.

That only counts when it's a Republican, duh.

Especially if it comes from a fake, opportunistic Republican like Liz Cheney.

God bless Wyoming.

Orange Man BAD Takes on HILARIOUS New Meaning After Bronzed Biden Appearance and X Takes are Comedy GOLD
Sam J.
Ouch. Tough crowd.

Seeing a theme here, Liz, and it ain't a good one.

Nah, she was just hoping the rest of us were.

