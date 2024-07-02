Someone's NERVOUS --> Liz Cheney SNAPS at Trump for Posting Meme That Hits TOO CLOSE to Home for Her

We wondered how Liz Cheney was taking the SCOTUS immunity ruling so we went to check her timeline and as usual, we were not disappointed. She is nothing if not predictable in her Trump panic and hate.
Especially after he posted a meme that obviously hit a little too close to home for Virginia, Liz.
Donald - This is the type of thing that demonstrates yet again that you are not a stable adult—and are not fit for office. https://t.co/AXES2YkD95— Liz Cheney (@Liz_Cheney) July 1, 2024
Nobody is above the law, Liz.
You said so, many many many times.
Considering Liz lost her election by a nearly record-breaking 40 points perhaps she should get a mirror because obviously Wyoming didn't think she was a stable adult or fit for office.
Truth hurts, eh Liz?— Jellenne 🇺🇸🌵🌞 (@jellen805) July 1, 2024
Yup.
What happened to that “no one is above the law” line that you Trump haters kept repeating over and over?— Philip Anderson (@VoteBidenOut) July 1, 2024
Why aren’t you keeping that same energy?
That only counts when it's a Republican, duh.
Especially if it comes from a fake, opportunistic Republican like Liz Cheney.
Why did you destroy evidence Liz?— American.357 (@ASimplePatriot) July 1, 2024
LMAO literally an entire state told you to get bent.— Meara (@MillennialOther) July 2, 2024
God bless Wyoming.
July 1, 2024
"Memes scare me."— Gene Berardelli (@gberardelli) July 2, 2024
- Liz Cheney pic.twitter.com/rTcJF1ZoQa
Liz- This is the type of thing that demonstrates yet again that YOU are not a stable adult- and are not fit for office. pic.twitter.com/vDJtGdifCR— josette caruso (@josettecaruso) July 1, 2024
Recommended
I can't wait for you to go to jail.— Jessico Bowman (@JessicoBowman) July 1, 2024
What you did to people after January 6th is despicable!
Ouch. Tough crowd.
Seeing a theme here, Liz, and it ain't a good one.
Were you unaware of your own behavior for the past few years?— Ron Bassilian (@Ron4California) July 1, 2024
Nah, she was just hoping the rest of us were.
======================================================================
Related:
Orange Man BAD Takes on HILARIOUS New Meaning After Bronzed Biden Appearance and X Takes are Comedy GOLD
Cope and Seethe, SCUMBAG! Adam Schiff RIPPED Over TONE-DEAF 'B*tchfest' About SCOTUS Immunity Ruling
He Gonna CRY?! Marc Elias Whining About the Two-Tiered Justice System Is Absolutely DELISH (Watch)
HA! Just GUESS How Many Cuts It Took for Biden to Make This 38-Second Clip About the Essence of Democracy
Keith Olbermann, Rob Reiner, Eric Holder, OH MY! Here Are the Biggest FREAK-Outs Over Trump Immunity Case
=======================================================================
Join the conversation as a VIP Member