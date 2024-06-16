John Collins Learns the Hard Way What Happens When You Ask Republican Women...
BOOMITY --> Kid Rock Pushes SPECTACULAR Middle-Class Campaign for Trump with Just 1 Perfect Pic-Tweet

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  10:40 AM on June 16, 2024
AP Photo/Terry Renna, File

Something we've come to expect after spending a long time writing about this insanity is how little 'normal' people actually know about what's going on politically in their worlds. Hey, there's nothing wrong with that and honestly, sometimes we envy their 'ignorance' because so much of what we write about is horrible, terrible, stupid, and scary. It just is. That's why here at Twitchy we try really hard to make things a bit more light-hearted and even funny if we can.

All of that being said, during a campaign it makes a lot of sense to somehow reach those who may not be paying attention, and Kid Rock (per Scott Presler) has figured out the perfect way to get certain information about the Trump campaign in front of blue-collar, middle-class Americans.

Like the servers who the Biden administration wants to tax because Democrats never met a tax they didn't love.

This is awesome:

And he's not alone.

This is a movement.

Yup.

But wait, there's more!

Even MTG got in on the game:

Talk about a perfect way to get a message in front of the people that will most benefit from it. Pretty damn briliant.

It is HARD work.

It is sometimes thankless work.

So of course, Biden is targeting this occupation because they were an untapped source to fund things like more wars and paying off student debt so he can pander to young, stupid people who think he's actually 'forgiving' it.

Sarah Huckabee Sanders Makes BRUTAL Dig at Gavin Newsom and HIS Southern Border and He Just Can't DEEEAL
Sam J.
Real-life messaging to real-life people that takes little to no effort.

Talk about a WIN!

