BOOMITY --> Kid Rock Pushes SPECTACULAR Middle-Class Campaign for Trump with Just 1 Perfect Pic-Tweet

Something we've come to expect after spending a long time writing about this insanity is how little 'normal' people actually know about what's going on politically in their worlds. Hey, there's nothing wrong with that and honestly, sometimes we envy their 'ignorance' because so much of what we write about is horrible, terrible, stupid, and scary. It just is. That's why here at Twitchy we try really hard to make things a bit more light-hearted and even funny if we can.

Advertisement

All of that being said, during a campaign it makes a lot of sense to somehow reach those who may not be paying attention, and Kid Rock (per Scott Presler) has figured out the perfect way to get certain information about the Trump campaign in front of blue-collar, middle-class Americans.

Like the servers who the Biden administration wants to tax because Democrats never met a tax they didn't love.

This is awesome:

And he's not alone.

This is a movement.

Yup.

But wait, there's more!

Even MTG got in on the game:

I absolutely LOVE President Trump’s plan for NO TAX ON TIPS!!



Write it on every receipt you sign! pic.twitter.com/BygpUWAunR — Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) June 15, 2024

Talk about a perfect way to get a message in front of the people that will most benefit from it. Pretty damn briliant.

I have so much respect for people who work in the service industry, it’s a hard job and you develop a lot of fast-paced skills and a thick skin. This is a big deal if you work for tips. They deserve every penny they earn. https://t.co/QLnN2VOYfw — Sara Radovanovitch (@the_cats_meowww) June 16, 2024

It is HARD work.

It is sometimes thankless work.

So of course, Biden is targeting this occupation because they were an untapped source to fund things like more wars and paying off student debt so he can pander to young, stupid people who think he's actually 'forgiving' it.

Real-life messaging to real-life people that takes little to no effort.

Talk about a WIN!

======================================================================

Related:

Sarah Huckabee Sanders Makes BRUTAL Dig at Gavin Newsom and HIS Southern Border and He Just Can't DEEEAL

Are You HIGH?! MSNBC Host Explains Why She Thinks the Debate Will Be 'Unfair' to Biden and HOOBOY (Watch)

Moron You ARE: Mark Hamill Whining About WHY He's Upset Twitter/X Is Hiding Likes Goes GALACTICALLY Wrong

And BOOM! Megyn Kelly Drops Some FIERCE Advice for Anyone 'Confused' About What to Call a Trans Woman

Oliver Darcy Tries BULLYING TicketMaster Into Canceling Tucker Carlson's Tour, Glenn Beck Ain't HAVIN' It

=======================================================================