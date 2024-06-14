Can't Fix STUPID --> Gavin Newsom Bragging About Securing California's Border Goes SOOO Brutally Wrong

Look at that, Gavin Newsom is claiming to have secured the California border. Well, not really ... he's talking about fentanyl while ignoring the criminals and thugs flowing over his border bringing it into the country.

Anything to dunk on the GOP though, right Gav?

California has doubled our National Guard at the border that are working to stop the flow of fentanyl.



While the GOP play games and Mike Johnson searches for his spine -- we’re out here doing the work. pic.twitter.com/69dhQYwtoF — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) June 13, 2024

Doing the work.

Riiiight.

Hands up if you think Gavin believes it will be him running against Trump and not Biden this November.

What Gavin Newsom doesn’t want you to know is California is the new number one spot for illegal immigrant crossings.



The first time since the 1980s.



Another Newsom win. https://t.co/7MtzzntIGY — Kevin Dalton (@TheKevinDalton) June 13, 2024

But but but ... they're doing the work! Gavin said so!

You said “fentanyl” instead of illegals because you don’t want to be canceled by your voters. 😂 — Sarah Fields (@SarahisCensored) June 13, 2024

The only thing that has doubled is your gaslighting. pic.twitter.com/0IbSxdfNdf — Mark Fabela (@markdfabela) June 13, 2024

Dooood, now we can't unsee this.

Thanks a lot.

Heh.

Watch how easily your party plays with the truth.https://t.co/i2YvO8G3uy — MAZE (@mazemoore) June 14, 2024

It's easy to play with the truth when you clearly don't care about the truth and know the people who vote for you are too ignorant to know the truth.

California has 24,000 National Guard Troops.



Newsom has 390 of them at the border. 390.



It's almost unnerving how easily Newsom lies. — Jeff Carlson (@themarketswork) June 13, 2024

When you're in charge of a s**thole like California you better be good at lying.

You’ve facilitated this lunacy, now you’re pretending you’re @GregAbbott_TX. Get in the sea. — Rita Panahi (@RitaPanahi) June 14, 2024

Are you seriously trying to act like you care about the border invasion?!



After you’ve helped let in 8 million+?!



Insane gaslighting — DC_Draino (@DC_Draino) June 13, 2024

Getting called out by Bill Melugin..https://t.co/TXjKsbOtvV — Señia (@SeniaVJ) June 13, 2024

Not to mention a big lie.

A whole 390? I mean you can effectively guard like a 1/2 mile of border with that many. — THE OCpatriot™ (@OCpatriot_) June 14, 2024

How dare you sir?! Don't you know math and numbers are both racist?! The nerve.

Astonishingly racist — Caesar (@caesar_pounce) June 14, 2024

As most Democrats are.

