BINGO BONGO BOOM! This Huge WIN for RNC and Election Integrity Means Huge LOSS for Democrats (Thread)

Any time we see a story about any local, city, state or federal election becoming a bit more secure we do a tiny fist-bump, especially after how Democrats, Big Tech, and the mainstream media worked together to 'fortify' the 2020 election.

The more secure our elections are the better.

There should never be any doubt about whether or not an election was fixed ... no matter how much Democrats pretend it's somehow taking away the people's ability to vote. It's ok to expect Americans to follow the law and prove they are who they say they are and that they are able to legally vote to secure our elections and ultimately our country.

This is not difficult.

For example, here's a win:

Good news tonight for those who care about securing the integrity of our elections. 🧵 pic.twitter.com/vg3DgGCai7 — Tori Sachs (@Tori_Sachs) June 12, 2024

In other words, Republicans and maybe a handful of Democrats who still care about integrity.

We think there's a handful out there.

Maybe not.

Great job by the RNC and plaintiffs on exposing Jocelyn Benson for directing county clerks to break the law… again!



Benson should have to answer why she thinks absentee ballot signatures shouldn’t be checked for validity! pic.twitter.com/5ZqTYZfPfJ — Tori Sachs (@Tori_Sachs) June 12, 2024

Why oh why would Benson not want absentee ballot signatures to be checked for validity?

Hrm.

It's almost as if she has some ulterior motive.

*cough cough*

Some background on the case: When you vote absentee (usually by mail) in Michigan, you have to sign the ballot and the envelope.



That signature is supposed to be matched against the signature on file with the SoS. — Tori Sachs (@Tori_Sachs) June 12, 2024

Makes sense.

No wonder Democrats hate it.

This is the way! We need to stop the cheating! — howy (@howy333) June 13, 2024

If this were republicans, the dnc would be shrieking for their heads. — Jas Rugbo (@JasRugbo) June 13, 2024

FOILED AGAIN!

Ya' love to see it.

