BINGO BONGO BOOM! This Huge WIN for RNC and Election Integrity Means Huge LOSS for Democrats (Thread)

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  10:45 AM on June 13, 2024
AngieArtist

Any time we see a story about any local, city, state or federal election becoming a bit more secure we do a tiny fist-bump, especially after how Democrats, Big Tech, and the mainstream media worked together to 'fortify' the 2020 election.

The more secure our elections are the better.

There should never be any doubt about whether or not an election was fixed ... no matter how much Democrats pretend it's somehow taking away the people's ability to vote. It's ok to expect Americans to follow the law and prove they are who they say they are and that they are able to legally vote to secure our elections and ultimately our country.

This is not difficult.

For example, here's a win:

In other words, Republicans and maybe a handful of Democrats who still care about integrity.

We think there's a handful out there.

Maybe not.

Why oh why would Benson not want absentee ballot signatures to be checked for validity?

Hrm.

It's almost as if she has some ulterior motive.

*cough cough*

Makes sense. 

No wonder Democrats hate it.

FOILED AGAIN!

Ya' love to see it.

