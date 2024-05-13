CUE the Mouth-Breather Melting DOWN --> Trump TROUNCING Biden in Latest Swing State Polls

And ... here ... we ... go ...

🇺🇲 2024 GE: NYT/@SienaResearch



NEVADA

🟥 Trump 51% (+13)

🟦 Biden 38%

.

GEORGIA

🟥 Trump 50% (+9)

🟦 Biden 41%

.

ARIZONA

🟥 Trump 49% (+6)

🟦 Biden 43%

.

PENNSYLVANIA

🟥 Trump 48% (+3)

🟦 Biden 45%

.

WISCONSIN

🟥 Trump 47% (+1)

🟦 Biden 46%

.

MICHIGAN

🟦 Biden 47% (+1)

🟥… pic.twitter.com/bPrkCYLdjk — InteractivePolls (@IAPolls2022) May 13, 2024

Advertisement

Can't help but notice there is only one swing-state where Biden is winning and that's only by one point even after he turned his back on Israel.

Not good, Democrats.

PA, MI and WS are still within the margin of fraud. Good news many of these polls over sample Democrats. — Meigs1865 (@Cliffor10092138) May 13, 2024

Good news for Republicans ... not Democrats.

So good news for America.

Gotta win WI. Come on Folks, cleanup the electoral process in all possible manner. We know they are gonna cheat, gotta minimize the cheating. Clean up voter rolls, demand ID, ballot judges and legal representatives a plenty. Monitor any and all ballot drop locations as… — EggmanCO (@EggmanColo) May 13, 2024

The Right absolutely must beat the Left at their own game.

Otherwise, the polling is useless.

GREAT NEWS⁉️



This is a NY Times poll that shows Trump leading in 5/6 of the swing states. This is a terrible sign for the left and a great sign for the rest of Americans.



However, this kind of poll can be detrimental. We (America First patriots) CANNOT let this kind of good… pic.twitter.com/j09jBSHoEp — James Jinnette (@james_jinnette1) May 13, 2024

His post continues:

However, this kind of poll can be detrimental. We (America First patriots) CANNOT let this kind of good news allow us become complacent. We cannot afford to go into this election with the attitude of “oh well he’s already going to win I don’t need to vote”. NO. That is what has gotten us in trouble before and what most certainly will get us in trouble again. We know the establishment powers are going to try and cheat/rig this election to the best of their abilities. @VivekGRamaswamy has said it best— this has to be such a massive landslide that even any shenanigans they try and pull will be irrelevant because the margins will be so great in our favor. We have to keep the train rolling. Don’t quit. Make this an election to remember.

In other words, we have to beat the cheat.

Period the end.

======================================================================

Related:

Carol Roth's Post Listing What Government Is Actually Doing Well Is a Thing of (Priceless) BEAUTY

'Until WE Don't Tolerate It ANY MORE ...' James Woods Goes STRAIGHT-FAFO About Biden Cheating in November

Jen Psaki Forced to Admit AND Correct BLATANT, Shameful Lie She Told to Protect Biden In Her New Book

Who DID This?! Voice Over of VCU Students Bailing on Graduation as Gov. Youngkin Speaks is *CHEF'S KISS*

WOOF! Jonathan Chait Spirals Into CRINGE Rant After J.K. Rowling WHOOPS Him for Playing Pronoun Police

======================================================================