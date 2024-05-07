J.K. Rowling Sums Up Trans Activists Threatening to Shoot 'TERFS' in Just Two Brutally HONEST Words

With all of the ridiculously horrible campus protests going on around the country right now, we've sort of lost track of other horrible movements saying and doing horrible things. Full transparency, this happened in France, not in America, but that being said we're pretty sure the intent, agenda, and ideas of this particular movement don't change much from country to country.

Nothing wins people over to your movement like threatening to shoot them.

You can't even make this level of hatred and awful up.

Watch:

« A TERF, A BULLET, SOCIAL JUSTICE » : a crowd of transgender activists called for the murder of @Margueritestern and I, in front of the police, at Assas University. ( we gave a conference on our book #Transmania)



Yes, this is where we're at.

Please, let the world know what is… pic.twitter.com/wCy5HRcWJV — Dora Moutot (@doramoutot) May 7, 2024

This is where we're at.

Scary.

J.K. Rowling called it what it really is:

That's not advocating.

That's not activism.

That's domestic terrorism.

Nailed it.

We see similar all over the world, wherever trans ideology has taken hold, and it is about time authorities started taking it seriously. — Billy Bragg (@Serena_Partrick) May 7, 2024

There's nothing new about violent, misogynistic men and their enablers. The only thing that's changed is the ideology. — Corrine (@thecoraesthetic) May 7, 2024

We are witnessing the true patriarchy. Mediocre, mentally ill men in dresses threatening real women.

Crazy times we're living in.

Women in Paris are having a rough time.



First they became frightened to go out late at night when the rape statistics showed that they were at risk from people who had been imported into the country.



Now they have to deal with men who say they are women. — Miss Jo (@therealmissjo) May 7, 2024

Here, a little medley from the last weekend protests.

1/“Dumbledore wouldn't have wanted that”

2/“Trans lives are more important than C!s comfort”

“Our existence is not for debate”

3/“Let's leave binary to computers”

“Change our civil status now”

4/“Les Républicains… pic.twitter.com/Pm2QhXs18q — Doodles Mama 🟢⚪️🟣 (@jaynlab) May 7, 2024

There has to be a joke here about reopening the mental asylums, yes?

Then again, this is no laughing matter.

Not at all.

