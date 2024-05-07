J.K. Rowling Sums Up Trans Activists Threatening to Shoot 'TERFS' in Just Two Brutally HONEST Words

John Fugelsang LOSES It After Nick Searcy Sends Him the Bee's Hilarious 'Woke...
Sam J.
Sam J.  |  1:05 PM on May 07, 2024
AP Photo/Christophe Ena, file

With all of the ridiculously horrible campus protests going on around the country right now, we've sort of lost track of other horrible movements saying and doing horrible things. Full transparency, this happened in France, not in America, but that being said we're pretty sure the intent, agenda, and ideas of this particular movement don't change much from country to country. 

Nothing wins people over to your movement like threatening to shoot them.

You can't even make this level of hatred and awful up.

Watch:

This is where we're at.

Scary.

J.K. Rowling called it what it really is:

That's not advocating.

That's not activism.

That's domestic terrorism.

Nailed it.

We are witnessing the true patriarchy. Mediocre, mentally ill men in dresses threatening real women.

Crazy times we're living in.

There has to be a joke here about reopening the mental asylums, yes?

Then again, this is no laughing matter.

Not at all.

Tags: J.K. ROWLING TRANS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

