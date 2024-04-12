Check Out the Damage Big Tech Has Done to Twitchy by the NUMBERS for Simply Telling You Guys the Truth

Google doesn't like Twitchy.

If I'm being fair, Google doesn't care for any conservative, right-leaning, independent, or even libertarian news outlet — it seems to have a special dislike for those of us who insist on telling our readers the truth, even if that means we'll get knocked, flagged, censored, and demonetized. In a media world where we rely on clicks and taps, Big Tech Goons can punish “wrong-think” by censoring us and hitting us where it counts.

Our wallets.

Our overhead.

They'd like nothing more than to shut us up and even shut us down.

I know our readers are already aware of the targeting going on with Big Tech, but I wanted to give you all an idea of what that looks like. Talking about censorship and seeing it in real time is very different.

Can you guess how many Twitchy articles Google has demonetized?

One? Two? A dozen?

Try nearly 50 stories ... and I hate to say it, but I'm one of their biggest targets. I know, you're all shocked.

Here is just a handful of the stories they've demonetized from yours truly (which means you should totally go read them right now):

So basically, any story that even comes close to damaging the left and their sacred cows can hurt us. By demonetizing us, they think that will keep us from writing about:

Transgenderism

Climate Change

“Election integrity”

COVID-19 and the pharmaceutical industry broadly

Illegal Immigrants and the Southern Border

They're wrong, of course, it won't stop us from writing about what we want BUT I would be lying if I said this demonetization assault doesn't take its toll on Twitchy's fiscal health.

