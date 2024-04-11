Catherine Herridge Tells Congress What She Was Working on When CBS Locked Her...
COWARDS! Sen. John Kennedy BLISTERS Dems As Only HE Can for Blocking Mayorkas Impeachment Trial (Watch)

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  1:25 PM on April 11, 2024
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

Senator John Kennedy just made another Democrat cry so it must be a day that ends in 'Y'.

Someone really should get Mayorkas some aloe for that burn ... we're sure he can get some from the many many many Democrats and Kennedy has blistered in the past.

Watch:

Kennedy also dragged Senate Democrats for pretending they know Mayorkas is innocent:

Because they say so, John. 

Or something like that?

ORANGE MAN BAD?

It would seem our pals on the Left don't like being treated the same way as they treated 45. 

They certainly do not want a taste of their own medicine.

Especially that phone call nobody heard. 

Oh, except Vindman.

*cough cough*

Hey, if Mayorkas is innocent then the trial is harmless. But if he's not ... the American people deserve better.

