COWARDS! Sen. John Kennedy BLISTERS Dems As Only HE Can for Blocking Mayorkas Impeachment Trial (Watch)

Senator John Kennedy just made another Democrat cry so it must be a day that ends in 'Y'.

Someone really should get Mayorkas some aloe for that burn ... we're sure he can get some from the many many many Democrats and Kennedy has blistered in the past.

Watch:

Sen. John Kennedy blasts Mayorkas: “Most Republicans don’t trust you, and a vast majority of the American people don’t trust you. That’s why you’ve been impeached.” 🔥 pic.twitter.com/DrzcsDj1bp — Julia 🇺🇸 (@Jules31415) April 11, 2024

Kennedy also dragged Senate Democrats for pretending they know Mayorkas is innocent:

Senate Democrats are blocking an impeachment trial because they say the evidence doesn’t support the House’s allegations against Sec. Mayorkas.



How do they know if they haven’t heard the evidence? pic.twitter.com/tGvR6rbNlG — John Kennedy (@SenJohnKennedy) April 11, 2024

Because they say so, John.

Or something like that?

ORANGE MAN BAD?

It would seem our pals on the Left don't like being treated the same way as they treated 45.

Blocking trial = blatant corruption — LynyrdsMom (@Lynyrds_Mom) April 11, 2024

They certainly do not want a taste of their own medicine.

They block it because there are two swing voters that can kick him out. If they had the votes, they’d do it https://t.co/h2HFqkKRxS — Jacob Christner (@JakeThePundit) April 11, 2024

But there was overwhelming evidence to impeach Trump twice. Right. https://t.co/iZxlOUmo7R — Jeff (@BroomallJeff) April 11, 2024

Especially that phone call nobody heard.

Oh, except Vindman.

*cough cough*

Hey, if Mayorkas is innocent then the trial is harmless. But if he's not ... the American people deserve better.

======================================================================

======================================================================

