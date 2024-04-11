James Woods Takes the 'Describe Eric Swalwell in 3 Words' Challenge and BAHAHA THAT'S Gonna Leave a Mark

Only on Twitter can you find a challenge like, 'Describe Eric Swalwell in three words or less.'

Describe Eric Swalwell in 3 words or less: pic.twitter.com/UwzO1oUGE6 — Gain of Fauci (@DschlopesIsBack) April 9, 2024

And while there have been plenty of posts that made us laugh ...

Walking fart joke. — Juno Who (@Junowhotoo) April 11, 2024

Chicom spy nukem — MattBan (@1stFreeMatt) April 9, 2024

Not quite right. — LadyCastlemore (@LadyCastlemore) April 10, 2024

Punk ass bitch — J.D. Farmer (@JDFarmer94583) April 10, 2024

HA!

Doesn’t understand shaving. — thomas J (@rightgay27) April 10, 2024

... James Woods was the winner:

Banged Fang Fang https://t.co/59L4Uofe2q — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) April 10, 2024

Not only is it three words but it RHYMES as well.

We feel like he should score extra points for that alone.

Awww yes, the fart heard 'ROUND the world. Remember when they tried to convince us all it was just a coffee cup sliding across the desk? Good times.

Farted on TV. — Gerhardt Stiener (@GStiener) April 10, 2024

Swalwell has a less-than-great reputation and legacy, even for a Democrat.

This was harsh.

But hilarious and well-deserved.

Short bus Eric — Workboots and Camo (@Sthomp13) April 10, 2024

Heh.

We checked Swalwell's timeline to see if he bothered to respond or defend himself but as of now ... it's just more posts from him ranting and babbling about Trump. The guy is obsessed, yikes.

Keeping an eye on this, hoping for a response but we're pretty sure he's scared of James Woods.

Who could blame him?

======================================================================

======================================================================

