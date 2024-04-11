James Woods Takes the 'Describe Eric Swalwell in 3 Words' Challenge and BAHAHA THAT'S Gonna Leave a Mark

CBS Gets Some Leads for New Show About 'False Stories, Conspiracy Theories and...
Sam J.
Sam J.  |  12:05 PM on April 11, 2024

Only on Twitter can you find a challenge like, 'Describe Eric Swalwell in three words or less.'

And while there have been plenty of posts that made us laugh ...

HA!

... James Woods was the winner: 

Not only is it three words but it RHYMES as well.

We feel like he should score extra points for that alone.

Awww yes, the fart heard 'ROUND the world. Remember when they tried to convince us all it was just a coffee cup sliding across the desk? Good times.

Swalwell has a less-than-great reputation and legacy, even for a Democrat. 

This was harsh.

But hilarious and well-deserved.

Heh.

We checked Swalwell's timeline to see if he bothered to respond or defend himself but as of now ... it's just more posts from him ranting and babbling about Trump. The guy is obsessed, yikes.

Democrats Learn What 'FAFO' Means As Two Red States Threaten to Remove Biden From 2024 Ballot
Grateful Calvin
Keeping an eye on this, hoping for a response but we're pretty sure he's scared of James Woods.

Who could blame him?

WATCH Rashida Tlaib Flip TF OUT When Asked if She Condemns 'Death to America' Chants at Her Rally (Video)

Glenn Beck Taking Nancy Pelosi/Congress Peeps APART for 'Unusual' Stock Trading is Straight-FIRE (Watch)

'THERE'S My Sheet'! Hillary Clinton Wears Bizarre Moomoo(oo) to State Dinner and X Has Hilarious Thoughts

Sen. Rand Paul Shares NEWLY Obtained Docs Confirming Yet AGAIN Fauci Lied About COVID (15 Agencies Knew!)

WAT? LOL! Biden Caught Lying AGAIN and This Time It's a REAL Humdinger About Going to College (WATCH)

