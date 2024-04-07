Lefty Author Gets WAY MORE Than He Asks for With LAME Gotcha/Question About...
Bill Clinton Announces He's Penning a New Memoir Focused on His Life and the Responses are COMEDY GOLD

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  12:00 PM on April 07, 2024
Twitchy

'Oh, good. What the world needs now is Bill Clinton's memoir,' said nobody ever. But that's not stopping Hillary's husband from penning what he calls a 'candid look at his successes and mistakes.'

Candid.

Yikes, that's not a word you want to associate with the guy famous for a cigar and a blue dress.

From The Hill:

Former President Clinton is penning a memoir focused on his life after leaving the White House, promising a candid look at his successes and “mistakes” he “made along the way.”

“Citizen: My Life After the White House” will be released Nov. 19 — just two weeks after Election Day — publisher Alfred A. Knopf announced Thursday.

The memoir, Clinton said in a statement, “is the story of my 23-plus years since leaving the White House, told largely through the stories of other people who changed my life as I tried to help change theirs, of those who supported me, including those I loved and lost, and of the mistakes I made along the way.”

Alrighty then.

MEEP. Also, Epstein didn't hang himself ... cough cough.

We didn't say it.

We laughed.

We included it in this piece.

BUT we didn't say it.

So far, this isn't going so hot for Bubba.

Fair point.

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

Again ...

We didn't say it.

We laughed.

We included it in this piece.

BUT we didn't say it.

Another fair point.

Maybe it will be fiction?

======================================================================

======================================================================

