Bill Clinton Announces He's Penning a New Memoir Focused on His Life and the Responses are COMEDY GOLD

'Oh, good. What the world needs now is Bill Clinton's memoir,' said nobody ever. But that's not stopping Hillary's husband from penning what he calls a 'candid look at his successes and mistakes.'

Candid.

Yikes, that's not a word you want to associate with the guy famous for a cigar and a blue dress.

Former President Clinton is penning a new memoir focused on his life after leaving the White House, promising a candid look at his successes and "mistakes" that he "made along the way." https://t.co/gHgbOsTBSq — The Hill (@thehill) April 7, 2024

From The Hill:

Former President Clinton is penning a memoir focused on his life after leaving the White House, promising a candid look at his successes and “mistakes” he “made along the way.” “Citizen: My Life After the White House” will be released Nov. 19 — just two weeks after Election Day — publisher Alfred A. Knopf announced Thursday.

The memoir, Clinton said in a statement, “is the story of my 23-plus years since leaving the White House, told largely through the stories of other people who changed my life as I tried to help change theirs, of those who supported me, including those I loved and lost, and of the mistakes I made along the way.”

Alrighty then.

And a whole chapter devoted to his experiences on Epstein Island right? — Slow (@SlowLaneLodge) April 7, 2024

MEEP. Also, Epstein didn't hang himself ... cough cough.

.



Penning oral events may be difficult?



. — Dr. Nik (@civil9t4) April 7, 2024

We didn't say it.

We laughed.

We included it in this piece.

BUT we didn't say it.

Rated X or it’s missing history — MICHAEL JASKOLSKI (@MichaelJ5454) April 7, 2024

So far, this isn't going so hot for Bubba.

Hey, Bill. How is Monica Lewinsky doing? — 🇯🇵🇺🇸The World is not Good Enough (@TheWorldisnotG1) April 7, 2024

Was Juanita Hill a success or a mistake? — Lao Tzu - The small one from Las Vegas (@vegasstrong91) April 7, 2024

Mistake #1 = Hillary. — Heavily Redacted (@LawHoggg) April 7, 2024

Fair point.

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

Again ...

We didn't say it.

We laughed.

We included it in this piece.

BUT we didn't say it.

Why on earth would we believe he is honest? https://t.co/oJ0LAJQofS — (((Aaron Walker))) (@AaronWorthing) April 7, 2024

Another fair point.

Maybe it will be fiction?

======================================================================

======================================================================

