LOL! Shaun King Disinvited from Ramadan Event After Being Caught Using Islam for $1000-a-Ticket Grift

Shaun King has been disinvited from a Ramadan event for using Islam as a gift.

Shaun King is disinvited from Ramadan event and accused of using Islam as a grift after launching $1,000-a-ticket speaking tour a day after converting 'in solidarity with people of Gaza' https://t.co/vD5zFLeknY pic.twitter.com/N1sdIeINhZ — Daily Mail Online (@MailOnline) March 22, 2024

From The Daily Mail Online:

Far-left activist and one-time Christian pastor Shaun King has been disinvited from a Ramadan event after launching a speaking tour a day after converting to Islam in 'solidarity' with the people of Gaza. King had been booked to speak at a Minneapolis fundraising dinner this coming Sunday for the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR). The 44-year-old has been outspoken in his stance against Israel and claimed he was banned from Instagram over his pro-Palestine posts.

No one would have ever suspected he’s a grifter…. Except for….well, everyone. https://t.co/Hjee2Tf5xU — LibertyJ (@LibertyJen) March 22, 2024

Right? We'd honestly only be more shocked if he WASN'T somehow trying to make money from his newfound religion. Just a few days ago he was trying to get free legal help so he could spend more time working or something.

Tigers never change their stripes just like white guys who pretend they're black can never really change their skin color.

Shaun King participating in some kind of grift? Why, does that sound like the Shaun King all of us know? Lol. — John Hawkins (@johnhawkinsrwn) March 22, 2024

Right? We'd never expect to hear this about Shaun.

Oh man why are they being racist against a Proud Black Man? — Enguerrand VII de Coucy (@ingelramdecoucy) March 22, 2024

“Next week is Holy Week for Catholics. Don’t even think about it Shaun.”



- Pope Francis — Eddie Gallagher (@ejgallagher1) March 22, 2024

Quick, Shaun - play your white privilege card! — And Don't Call Me Shirley. (@Meme_Behavior) March 22, 2024

