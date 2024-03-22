LOL! Shaun King Disinvited from Ramadan Event After Being Caught Using Islam for $1000-a-Ticket Grift

Whistleblower 'BLOWS' It for Hunter Biden, Reveals CIA Was Working to Protect Joe's...
Sam J.
Sam J.  |  3:10 PM on March 22, 2024
Meme

Shaun King has been disinvited from a Ramadan event for using Islam as a gift.

We can't even make this up.

Gosh, we're shocked.

That's so unlike him.

Oh, wait.

From The Daily Mail Online:

Far-left activist and one-time Christian pastor Shaun King has been disinvited from a Ramadan event after launching a speaking tour a day after converting to Islam in 'solidarity' with the people of Gaza

King had been booked to speak at a Minneapolis fundraising dinner this coming Sunday for the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR).

The 44-year-old has been outspoken in his stance against Israel and claimed he was banned from Instagram over his pro-Palestine posts.

HA HA HA HA HA

What a nob.

Right? We'd honestly only be more shocked if he WASN'T somehow trying to make money from his newfound religion. Just a few days ago he was trying to get free legal help so he could spend more time working or something.

Tigers never change their stripes just like white guys who pretend they're black can never really change their skin color.

He CRYING?! Sen. John Kennedy Leaves Climate Change Lunatic SPEECHLESS in Heated Back and Forth (Watch)
Sam J.
Ahem.

Right? We'd never expect to hear this about Shaun.

Never.

THE HORROR.

Amen.

You can do it, Shaun!

