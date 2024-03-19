Ted Lieu Claims Trump Is BROKE Then Gets SNAPPY After People Point Out How DUMB He Is About Economics

Ted Lieu may well be the dumbest member of Congress, and considering who Democrats have elected, that's pretty impressive (and not in a good way). We're not entirely sure what Lieu (Lie-U) was thinking when he posted this but we're really glad he did.

Big thanks for the Twitchy fodder, doofus:

Trump claims he is a billionaire. But he can’t pay a $464 million judgement. That means he is lying. How do I know? Math.#TrumpIsBroke https://t.co/OSS0nR8d6r — Ted Lieu (@tedlieu) March 18, 2024

Wha?

EL OH EL.

Liquidity does not = net worth.. in fact I would say he would probably be considered a poor businessman if he kept that much cash in hand- it’s much better invested in real estate or the stock market… the fact that a grown adult such as yourself doesn’t get this is concerning… — AmericaFirst (@americafirst024) March 18, 2024

Derp.

Wrong.



That means you’re defining his net worth as his liquidity. — JD Sharp (@imjdsharp) March 18, 2024

It’s a high bar but this guy might be the dumbest member of Congress. pic.twitter.com/gdt7zZxtZ5 — Doug Powers (@ThePowersThatBe) March 19, 2024

Lie-u just keeps posting this over and over and over again thinking it proves he's not ignorant ...

If bond companies thought Trump had enough assets, they would have provided him the bond. https://t.co/9PQndEDXFe — Ted Lieu (@tedlieu) March 18, 2024

Yiiikes.

People ELECTED this guy.

Think about that for a minute.

Of course, his lame attempt at defending his point didn't stop the dragging (notice, he's retweeting The Lincoln Project):

Apparently the poster doesn't understand what a billionaire is. It doesn't mean they have access to half a billion without divesting assets. Being a billionaire or millionaire doesn't mean that's cash on hand 🙄 — Mr. Bob Pfarrer... TTCM ™️. ✝️🇺🇸🇧🇪 (@TruetoChrist69) March 18, 2024

Tell us you don’t understand what it means to be liquid without actually telling us. — Chris Carapezza (@Chris_Carapezza) March 18, 2024

I won't lie, it's really funny watching you embarrass yourself. — U.S. Ministry of Truth (@USMiniTru) March 19, 2024

There are some serious dummies in the Democratic Party.

Is your net worth valued only in liquid assets? That’s odd. — Brixtellington Blatz (@PU239WarmingHut) March 18, 2024

You don't know wealth though



Everything is tied to assets — Tom Kvichak (@TomKvichak) March 18, 2024

Proof that elected parasites don’t understand liquidity and cash flow. Your TDS is showing you mental midget. — Cheri_Kentucky (@Cheri_Kentucky2) March 19, 2024

Mental midget.

Heh.

Ted Lieu thinks being a billionaire is like...



🤡 pic.twitter.com/vtYx975cZx — Jerry Grey🐊 (@Jerry__Grey) March 19, 2024

Something like that.

So here’s 100 acres on the Pacific Ocean - owned by Trump - in ⁦@tedlieu⁩ district. I’m sure Leticia James values this at about $2 million. pic.twitter.com/ZyPvPfpcNc — Rob Schmitt (@SchmittNYC) March 19, 2024

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

