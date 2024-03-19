Ted Lieu Claims Trump Is BROKE Then Gets SNAPPY After People Point Out How DUMB He Is About Economics

BOOM: Elon Musk Calls Google OUT for Using Censorship to Help Dems '1000s...
Sam J.
Sam J.  |  1:20 PM on March 19, 2024
Greg Nash/Pool via AP

Ted Lieu may well be the dumbest member of Congress, and considering who Democrats have elected, that's pretty impressive (and not in a good way). We're not entirely sure what Lieu (Lie-U) was thinking when he posted this but we're really glad he did.

Big thanks for the Twitchy fodder, doofus:

Wha?

EL OH EL.

Derp.

sadfsaf

dfafasdf

Lie-u just keeps posting this over and over and over again thinking it proves he's not ignorant ... 

Yiiikes.

People ELECTED this guy.

Think about that for a minute.

Of course, his lame attempt at defending his point didn't stop the dragging (notice, he's retweeting The Lincoln Project):

'Lawyer UP, Liz!' Liz Cheney Goes Full BASKET CASE in Days-Long Meltdown After J6 Committee BOMBSHELL
Sam J.
There are some serious dummies in the Democratic Party.

Mental midget.

Heh.

Something like that.

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

