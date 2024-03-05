Dan Rather Steps On EVERY SINGLE Projection Rake 'Sharing' Lessons He's Learned About...
BIG If True (LOL): Jake Tapper's Freudian Slip While Interviewing Nikki Haley Raises ... Eyebrows (Watch)

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  10:05 AM on March 05, 2024
Twitchy/Meme

It's rare for any of us here at Twitchy to be speechless but watching this interview between Jake Tapper and Nikki Haley? Yeah ... we're a tad bit speechless.

Could be we're just too busy laughing our arses off to say much else.

Watch:

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

How did Nikki Haley keep a straight face? There is no way this editor could have. And poor guy, he caught himself right after he said it ... we almost wonder if he should have left it alone because it sounds like he said 'erection' but he could have made the case it was insurrection.

Maybe?

No?

Ok, probably not.

Hoo boy.

When it comes to these sorts of slips, we all are.

We challenge anyone to watch this and not at least snicker. It's not Eric Swalwell farting on national television funny BUT it's up there.

Pun intended.

OK WE'RE SORRY, we just can't help ourselves.

Alrighty now.

And now, we're dead.

======================================================================

