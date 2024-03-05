BIG If True (LOL): Jake Tapper's Freudian Slip While Interviewing Nikki Haley Raises ... Eyebrows (Watch)

It's rare for any of us here at Twitchy to be speechless but watching this interview between Jake Tapper and Nikki Haley? Yeah ... we're a tad bit speechless.

Could be we're just too busy laughing our arses off to say much else.

Watch:

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

How did Nikki Haley keep a straight face? There is no way this editor could have. And poor guy, he caught himself right after he said it ... we almost wonder if he should have left it alone because it sounds like he said 'erection' but he could have made the case it was insurrection.

Maybe?

No?

Ok, probably not.

Hoo boy.

Well, I should hope so. That would be normal for any healthy man, but we don't need to discuss it. — Joy (@joysof4) March 5, 2024

I’m such a child.. 😂😂😂😂😂😂 — @IAmMe (@jen_zook) March 5, 2024

When it comes to these sorts of slips, we all are.

We challenge anyone to watch this and not at least snicker. It's not Eric Swalwell farting on national television funny BUT it's up there.

Pun intended.

OK WE'RE SORRY, we just can't help ourselves.

I have also participated in an erection. — Sean 🚀 (@SeanWillPlay) March 5, 2024

Alrighty now.

Jeffrey Toobin: "Did someone say 'erection'?" — Tripp Whitbeck (@trippwhitbeck) March 5, 2024

And now, we're dead.

