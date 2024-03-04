SCOTUS Rules in Trump's Favor So Of COURSE Lefties Are LOSING THEIR MINDS...
Colorado SecState Doubles Down Against Trump Even After 9-0 SCOTUS Smackdown
Rolling Stone TORCHED for 'Exclusive' Hit Piece on Trump, Claiming His White House...
Ex Border Patrol Chief Tells '60 Minutes' How Many Chats He Had With...
BREAKING: Supreme Court Rules on Trump’s Eligibility
Laken Riley’s Mother Releases First Public Statement After Her Daughter's Death at the...
Mayorkas in SPIN-Mode About Illegals Even Refusing to Say Laken Riley's Name (Bill...
Monday Morning Meme Madness
Moms For Liberty BURIES 60 Minutes With Receipts After Program Runs Hit Piece...
Washington Post Columnist Claims Crime Is Just a 'Moral Panic' and OK Because...
Liberal White Woman Strikes Again! Billboard Chris Exposes Mom Transitioning All Four of...
Free Speech Is Not the Problem and If You Think It Is, YOU'RE...
Climate Change Protesters at National Archives Actually Charged With Crimes
Voice of Reason: J.K. Rowling Continues As Tireless Advocate of Women and Girls...

THIS --> John Fetterman Calls Down the THUNDER on Hamas in Kick-BUTT Thread and Lefties Just Can't DEEEAL

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  11:20 AM on March 04, 2024
AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib

We know we've said this before and we'll probably say it again, but whatever happened to John Fetterman after he had a stroke ... it's somehow made him smarter, clearer, and more informed about important issues facing this country and the world in general. No matter how much the majority of his base screeches at him about Israel, he continues to stand with them.

Advertisement

This thread where he decimates Hamas is pretty freakin' awesome.

Take a look:

He's right, you know.

All of that.

Seriously.

I'll always take the word of our ally ...

YES.

Too bad The Squad hasn't figured that out yet.

Cue the screeching:

Recommended

SCOTUS Rules in Trump's Favor So Of COURSE Lefties Are LOSING THEIR MINDS ... HERE Are Some of the 'Best'
Sam J.
Advertisement

Yes, it's all a PLOT.

Remember when these same people got mad at us for making fun of Fetterman? Good times.

ARGLE BARGLE RAR.

Oh no, the commie is mad at John.

Whatever will he do?

Nice flag.

Notice the person threatening him with a single term does not have the American flag in 'her' name.

Admit it, it's fun watching them trip over themselves this way.

None of them have addressed his points about how Hamas could end this.

Because they need to blame Israel ... 

They do project, don't they?

Advertisement

======================================================================

Related:

Rolling Stone TORCHED for 'Exclusive' Hit Piece on Trump, Claiming His White House Was 'Awash in Speed'

Laken Riley’s Mother Releases First Public Statement After Her Daughter's Death at the Hands of Illegal

Mayorkas in SPIN-Mode About Illegals Even Refusing to Say Laken Riley's Name (Bill Melugin Has RECEIPTS)

Went Woke, Now They're Going BROKE: CNN Looking to Cut Costs - May Cut EXPENSIVE (Annoying) Pundits

WHOA, What's Up With SNL?! Things for Biden Are SO BAD Even SNL is Mocking Dems Ignoring His Age (WATCH)

======================================================================

Editor's Note: Hi there. I know it's been some time since we changed this up but changing it up now to see if any of you read this far. How much wood would a woodchuck chuck if a woodchuck could chuck wood? Also, if you are reading this far please sign up for Twitchy VIP and help us continue bringing you the truth, especially the truth Biden and his Big Tech goons don't want us sharing.

Tags: GAZA HAMAS ISRAEL PALESTINE JOHN FETTERMAN

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

SCOTUS Rules in Trump's Favor So Of COURSE Lefties Are LOSING THEIR MINDS ... HERE Are Some of the 'Best'
Sam J.
Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Colorado SecState Doubles Down Against Trump Even After 9-0 SCOTUS Smackdown
Doug P.
Moms For Liberty BURIES 60 Minutes With Receipts After Program Runs Hit Piece on 'Banning' Books
Grateful Calvin
Ex Border Patrol Chief Tells '60 Minutes' How Many Chats He Had With Biden and Harris
Doug P.
Rolling Stone TORCHED for 'Exclusive' Hit Piece on Trump, Claiming His White House Was 'Awash in Speed'
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
SCOTUS Rules in Trump's Favor So Of COURSE Lefties Are LOSING THEIR MINDS ... HERE Are Some of the 'Best' Sam J.
Advertisement