THIS --> John Fetterman Calls Down the THUNDER on Hamas in Kick-BUTT Thread and Lefties Just Can't DEEEAL

We know we've said this before and we'll probably say it again, but whatever happened to John Fetterman after he had a stroke ... it's somehow made him smarter, clearer, and more informed about important issues facing this country and the world in general. No matter how much the majority of his base screeches at him about Israel, he continues to stand with them.

This thread where he decimates Hamas is pretty freakin' awesome.

Take a look:

At any point, Hamas could have ended this burgeoning tragedy to surrender and release every hostage.



Now, they're unwilling to provide a list of any surviving hostages.



Hamas is anathema to peace for Gaza.



Hamas instigated and owns this humanitarian catastrophe. pic.twitter.com/lpVAuYwm42 — John Fetterman (@JohnFetterman) March 3, 2024

He's right, you know.

Demand Hamas to surrender.



Demand release every hostage.



Demand to seize billions of dollars Hamas stole from Gaza.



Demand those stolen billions to rebuild Gaza and compensate true victims- Israelis and Palestinians.



Demand Hamas eliminated or permanently exiled. — John Fetterman (@JohnFetterman) March 3, 2024

All of that.

Seriously.

I'll always take the word of our ally over a group of cowards that hide in tunnels behind civilians and hold children, women and elderly hostage since October 7th.



Back then, they also blamed the hospital rocket hit on Israel; it was proven to be a Hamas ally. pic.twitter.com/nQuI5P0wsk — John Fetterman (@JohnFetterman) March 4, 2024

I'll always take the word of our ally ...

YES.

Too bad The Squad hasn't figured that out yet.

Never let evidence or facts get in your way pic.twitter.com/Y3Qc3vvfYI — John Fetterman (@JohnFetterman) March 4, 2024

Cue the screeching:

We can see AIPAC pulling your strings from here!



Being an extremely vocal agent for a foreign government while acting as a U.S. Senator is not the win you think it is Johnny! https://t.co/JKM0bYKlke — General Strike 🍀(Terrence Daniels) (@Terrence_STR) March 3, 2024

Yes, it's all a PLOT.

Hey big dummy, collective punishment is a war crime. Also, Israel is busy killing their own hostages. The only way to get them back alive is for Israel to stop bombing them and agree to a permanent ceasefire. Stop pretending you care about people. — Nader (@BonsaiSky) March 3, 2024

Remember when these same people got mad at us for making fun of Fetterman? Good times.

At any point, you could resign you genocide supporter — Talal is Woke AF (@hunterzorro2) March 3, 2024

ARGLE BARGLE RAR.

Also collective punishment is a war crime under international law. You’re a war criminal, John. https://t.co/ME08Q5ha5z — K ☭ (@IbaraEleven) March 3, 2024

Oh no, the commie is mad at John.

Whatever will he do?

I hope you're enjoying your first and only term. — Marsha Dingle 🇵🇸 (@extra_beef_) March 3, 2024

Nice flag.

Notice the person threatening him with a single term does not have the American flag in 'her' name.

At any point, Israel should get out of the land that does not belong to it



You are so disgusting 🤡🤮 pic.twitter.com/msx014jAER — 𝘊𝘰𝘳𝘳𝘪𝘯𝘦 (@OopsGuess) March 3, 2024

Admit it, it's fun watching them trip over themselves this way.

“It’s Hamas fault the IDF has to blow up thousands of innocent Palestinian children and commit war crimes” — kaceytron (@kaceytron) March 3, 2024

None of them have addressed his points about how Hamas could end this.

Because they need to blame Israel ...

How much did they pay you? pic.twitter.com/APVO5AifVm — Their Echo (@TheirEcho) March 3, 2024

They do project, don't they?

