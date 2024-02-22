SUCH A BIG BOY! GO JOE! Lefties Cheering Biden Putting Phone in 'Selfie-Mode' Accidentally HILARIOUS

When you cheer the fact Biden understands how to put a phone in selfie mode you MIGHT need to re-examine what it is about the guy you really like. Oh, we get it, Chris Jackson is clapping like a seal because Biden made a joke ...

But the joke is bad as well.

Cringe, even.

📸 POTUS GOT JOKES! Per the press pool, while posing for a selfie with a customer at CJ’s Cafe in Los Angeles today, President Biden switched the customer’s phone to selfie mode.



The customer expressed surprise that POTUS knew how to do that.



“After the last guy, the bar’s on… pic.twitter.com/OqX8lc8gwL — Chris D. Jackson (@ChrisDJackson) February 21, 2024

From the rest of his post:

The customer expressed surprise that POTUS knew how to do that.“After the last guy, the bar’s on the floor,” POTUS quipped. Gotta love this guy!

Pretty sure Trump knows how to use a phone, Joe.

Man, we really hope Jackson is on the Biden campaign payroll because otherwise? Yikes. We're honestly not sure who is the bigger Biden fanboy, this guy or Victor Shi. Maybe it's a tie.

"He took a selfie." [Oh, and did not trip and fall.]



Democrats: pic.twitter.com/kTHoonxdsK — Charles X Proxy™ (@Charlemagne0814) February 21, 2024

SERIO.

Sure, he struggles with stairs and shakes hands with people who aren't actually there BUT he can put a phone in selfie mode.

#MERICA.

Get a room! — RED2024 (@RED2024official) February 21, 2024

HA HA HA HA HA

And yet he still tripped over it — Robert Kurth (@RobertK_2142) February 22, 2024

Grandpa knows how to use the phone https://t.co/LVQvCCsXz0 — Bildo Baggins (@BildoBaggins) February 21, 2024

Your cultist worship of Biden is worse than anything MAGA does over Trump. https://t.co/QcOXV2moTk — Ryanna ▕⃝⃤ 𓅓 🦡💛🖤 (@hufflepuff_owl) February 21, 2024

IT'S A CULT.

