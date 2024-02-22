SUCH A BIG BOY! GO JOE! Lefties Cheering Biden Putting Phone in 'Selfie-Mode' Accidentally HILARIOUS

For a Moment Forget About the Corruption Allegations, Here's Why Biden Should Be...
Sam J.
Sam J.  |  12:35 PM on February 22, 2024
AP Photo/Adam Bettcher

When you cheer the fact Biden understands how to put a phone in selfie mode you MIGHT need to re-examine what it is about the guy you really like. Oh, we get it, Chris Jackson is clapping like a seal because Biden made a joke ... 

But the joke is bad as well.

Cringe, even.

From the rest of his post:

The customer expressed surprise that POTUS knew how to do that.“After the last guy, the bar’s on the floor,” POTUS quipped.

Gotta love this guy!

Pretty sure Trump knows how to use a phone, Joe. 

Man, we really hope Jackson is on the Biden campaign payroll because otherwise? Yikes. We're honestly not sure who is the bigger Biden fanboy, this guy or Victor Shi. Maybe it's a tie.

SERIO.

Sure, he struggles with stairs and shakes hands with people who aren't actually there BUT he can put a phone in selfie mode.

#MERICA.

HA HA HA HA HA

IT'S A CULT.

======================================================================

Editor's Note: Hi there. I know it's been some time since we changed this up but changing it up now to see if any of you read this far. How much wood would a woodchuck chuck if a woodchuck could chuck wood?

