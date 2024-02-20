Dad Fact-Checks Daughter's Viral TikTok Saying He Abandoned Her
WUSS ALERT --> Mark Cuban Tries RUNNING AWAY From the Rabbit Hole After Getting SCHOOLED on DEI

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  11:20 AM on February 20, 2024
AP Photo/Ron Jenkins

As Twitchy readers know, Mark Cuban has been trying to defend DEI for several weeks now on Twitter/X. Or he's trolling ... at this point, it could be both.

Welp, several accounts have been debating with him on DEI, and some have been very successful in providing the facts, like The Rabbit Hole who always brought receipts to the discussion. Which is probably while Mark blocked them.

Disappointing.

And sure, funny too.

Yup. The dude ran like a coward.

*THINK* we found the debate that upset Mark the most (but who knows):

Rabbit entered the debate with some data (rabbits are good like that):

Well?

Ask and you shall receive.

Gosh, check out all of these receipts.

Not seeing much from Mark to The Rabbit Hole after ... so guessing he blocked when he couldn't deal or debate.

People who virtue signal on steroids like Mark Cuban rarely really want to debate.

They want to virtue signal.

