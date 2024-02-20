WUSS ALERT --> Mark Cuban Tries RUNNING AWAY From the Rabbit Hole After Getting SCHOOLED on DEI

As Twitchy readers know, Mark Cuban has been trying to defend DEI for several weeks now on Twitter/X. Or he's trolling ... at this point, it could be both.

Welp, several accounts have been debating with him on DEI, and some have been very successful in providing the facts, like The Rabbit Hole who always brought receipts to the discussion. Which is probably while Mark blocked them.

Advertisement

Well, I tried folks. pic.twitter.com/3RCfKTJ3aH — The Rabbit Hole (@TheRabbitHole84) February 20, 2024

Disappointing.

And sure, funny too.

Mark most coward. — Wei Wu 吴伟 (@WuWei113) February 20, 2024

It says a lot he blocked us after we posed significant challenges to the DEI ideology — The Rabbit Hole (@TheRabbitHole84) February 20, 2024

Yup. The dude ran like a coward.

*THINK* we found the debate that upset Mark the most (but who knows):

These are my positions. No twisting involved.



But it is fun to mess with folks on here who think there is some nefarious cabal of ivy League Marxists, who despite being Marxist and mostly majoring in the humanities , take jobs at leading hard core capitalist companies and… https://t.co/Nr8KXQsbRB — Mark Cuban (@mcuban) February 20, 2024

Rabbit entered the debate with some data (rabbits are good like that):

Have you ever compared HR DEI talking points to the college papers being pumped out of those college departments you are writing off? https://t.co/mwlfYJhM0f pic.twitter.com/vRZm8Q8ocY — The Rabbit Hole (@TheRabbitHole84) February 20, 2024

Well?

Dude or dudette, whatever you are. Has it dawned on you that for the time period of your graph women were entering the workforce in record numbers and there were companies that wouldn't hire them for anything other than administrative and HR positions ?



And if you loont me to… — Mark Cuban (@mcuban) February 20, 2024

Ask and you shall receive.

My point isn’t the ratio of men to women. My point is regarding the number of HR personnel who exploding overall during the time period shown on the graph. I’m suggesting you look at those HR DEI handouts and compare the language to college papers.



The attached visual shows that… pic.twitter.com/sk9jyjQNTE — The Rabbit Hole (@TheRabbitHole84) February 20, 2024

If there is interest in the level of merit exhibited within such college departments, consider looking into the Sokal Affair and the Grievance Studies Affair.



The latter was spearheaded by @ConceptualJames, @peterboghossian, and @HPluckrose.



The short version of these affairs… — The Rabbit Hole (@TheRabbitHole84) February 20, 2024

Gosh, check out all of these receipts.

Not seeing much from Mark to The Rabbit Hole after ... so guessing he blocked when he couldn't deal or debate.

Very disappointed by this move. Especially after all his virtue signaling about debating different opinions. It says a lot he blocked both @WuWei113 and myself who posed the biggest challenges to his DEI ideology. — The Rabbit Hole (@TheRabbitHole84) February 20, 2024

People who virtue signal on steroids like Mark Cuban rarely really want to debate.

They want to virtue signal.

======================================================================

Related:

Chaya Raichik Calls Down the Thunder on GHOULS Rushing to Blame Her for Tragic Death of OK Student

Advertisement

SHOCKA! Media Notoriously Known for Going After 'Certain' Kids DRAGGED for Protecting KC Parade Shooters

Cope and SEETHE! Biden White House Pissed at Media (the NYT!!!) for Covering Joe's Old Age and BAHAHA

'Edgy' Cartoonist's Lame Cartoon Claiming School Choice Will Lead to Resegregation BOMBS (Pun Intended)

Ann Coulter Owns Bill Maher ALL OVER AGAIN with Receipt After He Mocked Her in Shooter Ethnicity Debate

======================================================================

Editor's Note: Hi there. I know it's been some time since we changed this up but changing it up now to see if any of you read this far. How much wood would a woodchuck chuck if a woodchuck could chuck wood? Also, if you are reading this far please sign up for Twitchy VIP and help us continue bringing you the truth, especially the truth Biden and his Big Tech goons don't want us sharing.