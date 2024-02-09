Numbers Don't LIE --> It's Official, the Mainstream Media Is DYING and It's SPECTACULAR

Ever since Elon Musk purchased Twitter and made his platform a tool for independent journalism it has felt like there is a decline for our pals in the mainstream media. Between the complaining and of course the layoffs, we figured it wasn't good.

Seeing it like this though, seeing the numbers ... as DogeDesigner says in his post, mainstream media is dying.

And GOOD RIDDANCE.

Take a look at this:

Wow.

MSN down 25%.

WaPo down 20%.

Guess people are tired of the mainstream media behaving more like activists than journalists. Their behavior over Tucker Carlson interviewing Putin (you know, actual journalism) tells you everything you need to know about them.

Journalism as we know it was almost killed by these outlets. Luckily, between Twitter and some more right-leaning publications (like us), there may be a chance to bring it back. Maybe. But those outlets? They're dying.

It started under W., worsened under Obama ... then turned into a complete disaster and hot dumpster fire during Trump's presidency. We're honestly not even sure how to best describe what it's become under Biden except well, terminal.

Hey, they did this to themselves.

One simply needs to watch evening national news or read the morning paper to determine that news outlets are on suicide watch. They're quickly morphing into sports and entertainment venues and gloss over events of real importance. — Stiles Bitchley ☆☆ $8 (@StilesBitchley2) February 9, 2024

The most positive thing to happen to society in decades. — Calisthenic Kyle (@CalisthenicKyle) February 8, 2024

People are tired of the lies. — Blkferret (@blkferret) February 9, 2024

That they are.

Clearly.

