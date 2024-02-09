White House Advisor Learns the Hard Way THERE's No Spinning Biden's Presser BUT...
*HIC* Dana Loesch Notices Something OFF (More So Than Usual) About Kamala Harris'...
Jonathan Chait Praising Biden for His 'Effective' Presser Has Me Wondering WHAT He's...
Biden's Mental State Is Crumbling Before Our Eyes
Nancy Pelosi LACKEY's Dig at Peter Doocy Over Biden Goes SO WRONG He...
L.A. Times Published a Defense of Biden That Sounds Like It Came Straight...
NY Post's Front Page Says It All About Biden (This Australian Paper's Take...
Numbers Don't LIE --> It's Official, the Mainstream Media Is DYING and It's...
Ivy League? LOL! Dem Press Sec's Attempt to Defend Biden and His 'Mental...
'Buck Stops Here' President Assigns Blame for Classified Docs That 'Appeared' in His...
Rand Paul Better Get His Receipt After OWNING Biden With This Perfectly Brutal...
Dem Reportedly Unhappy With WH for Allowing Biden to Speak 'That Late at...
*SNICKERS* You Can Actually SEE the Panic Setting in at The Bulwark and...
HA! Tom Nichols So EMBARRASSED By His Own Post Carrying Water for Biden's...

Seeing LOTS of Lefty Meltdowns Over Biden but THIS Meltdown From Bradley Moss Is Hilariously IMPRESSIVE

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  1:35 PM on February 09, 2024
Twitchy

You'd think Biden's supporters would be glad the old coot isn't going to be charged for taking classified documents and putting America's national security at risk. But NOOOOO, they're all worked up because Hur was honest about Joe's cognitive ability ... it's not good.

Advertisement

It's bad.

So bad.

And that presser last night proved it.

We suppose when you are so personally vested in a politician you take these things personally.

Like Bradley P. Moss.

He mad.

And c'mon, Bradley. It's not like Biden forgot where he left his car keys or an anniversary. 

The guy forgot HE WAS THE VICE PRESIDENT.

Yes, we have laughed a good bit today. Granted, we probably shouldn't be considering President Pop-Tart for Brains is the leader of the free world and is not in his right state of mind but if we don't laugh we'll probably never stop crying. Or throwing up, it's hard to tell these days.

BUT JOE JUST LOVES HIS SON SO MUCH.

Oh, wait, that's a different story. Then again, it sort of works here too. 

Pretty sure he and most everyone else would remember being Vice President.

Recommended

*HIC* Dana Loesch Notices Something OFF (More So Than Usual) About Kamala Harris' Speech Today (Watch)
Sam J.
Advertisement

When you've lost NBC?

Not good.

======================================================================

Related:

Nancy Pelosi LACKEY's Dig at Peter Doocy over Biden Goes SO WRONG He Tries Hiding Replies (Got the Best!)

Ivy League? LOL! Dem Press Sec's Attempt to Defend Biden and His 'Mental Acuity' Only Makes Things WORSE

Rand Paul Better Get His Receipt After OWNING Biden With This Perfectly Brutal Gaza/Mexico ZINGER

*SNICKERS* You Can Actually SEE the Panic Setting in at The Bulwark and Lincoln Project and It's GLORIOUS

Techno Fog's DAMNING Thread Breaks Down Robert Hur's Biden Report and it's Even WORSE Than We Thought

======================================================================

Editor's Note: Hi there. I know it's been some time since we changed this up but changing it up now to see if any of you read this far. How much wood would a woodchuck chuck if a woodchuck could chuck wood? Also, if you are reading this far please sign up for Twitchy VIP and help us continue bringing you the truth, especially the truth Biden and his Big Tech goons don't want us sharing.

Tags: BIDEN DOCUMENTS PRESSER

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

*HIC* Dana Loesch Notices Something OFF (More So Than Usual) About Kamala Harris' Speech Today (Watch)
Sam J.
White House Advisor Learns the Hard Way THERE's No Spinning Biden's Presser BUT It's Fun Watching Him Try
Sam J.
Nancy Pelosi LACKEY's Dig at Peter Doocy Over Biden Goes SO WRONG He Tries Hiding Replies (Got the Best!)
Sam J.
*SNICKERS* You Can Actually SEE the Panic Setting in at The Bulwark and Lincoln Project and It's GLORIOUS
Sam J.
NY Post's Front Page Says It All About Biden (This Australian Paper's Take Is Even MORE Brutal)
Doug P.
Rand Paul Better Get His Receipt After OWNING Biden With This Perfectly Brutal Gaza/Mexico ZINGER
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
*HIC* Dana Loesch Notices Something OFF (More So Than Usual) About Kamala Harris' Speech Today (Watch) Sam J.
Advertisement