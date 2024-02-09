Seeing LOTS of Lefty Meltdowns Over Biden but THIS Meltdown From Bradley Moss Is Hilariously IMPRESSIVE

You'd think Biden's supporters would be glad the old coot isn't going to be charged for taking classified documents and putting America's national security at risk. But NOOOOO, they're all worked up because Hur was honest about Joe's cognitive ability ... it's not good.

It's bad.

So bad.

And that presser last night proved it.

We suppose when you are so personally vested in a politician you take these things personally.

Like Bradley P. Moss.

If I were an elected official right now I might consider subpoenaing Robert Hur to testify about this report. Every time he ever says “I do not recall” I would ask him if it is safe to say he is a well meaning but elderly old man with a poor memory. — Bradley P. Moss (@BradMossEsq) February 8, 2024

He mad.

And c'mon, Bradley. It's not like Biden forgot where he left his car keys or an anniversary.

The guy forgot HE WAS THE VICE PRESIDENT.

Does it ever get embarrassing, being you? — 703Kyle 🇨🇱 (@703Kyle) February 9, 2024

Yes, we have laughed a good bit today. Granted, we probably shouldn't be considering President Pop-Tart for Brains is the leader of the free world and is not in his right state of mind but if we don't laugh we'll probably never stop crying. Or throwing up, it's hard to tell these days.

How forgetful do you have to be to leave TS/SCI in a cardboard box in your garage, hack?



I’d go to jail for that. — Will Collier (@willcollier) February 9, 2024

BUT JOE JUST LOVES HIS SON SO MUCH.

Oh, wait, that's a different story. Then again, it sort of works here too.

100% he could recall important dates in his life and career. — Dave Giglio (@djgiglio) February 9, 2024

Pretty sure he and most everyone else would remember being Vice President.

This issue is too obvious to spin. pic.twitter.com/617iV20D4e — E T Browning (@ETBrowning01) February 9, 2024

When you've lost NBC?

Not good.

======================================================================

======================================================================

