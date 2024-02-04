That's it, She's DONE --> Nikki Haley's Tweet About Her Cringe SNL Appearance Makes Things WORSE

As Twitchy readers know, Nikki Haley appeared on last night's episode of SNL and was so cringe it was physically painful to watch. And while we did enjoy watching the Left losing their absolute minds over Lorne Michaels ALLOWING such an evil woman on his show, the fact she showed up at all tells us how desperate she is.

The reaction on the Right we're seeing also tells us she only made things worse for herself.

Especially after she posted this ...

“I see dead people.” That’s exactly what voters will think if this race is between Trump and Biden in the fall.



Had a blast tonight on SNL! Know it was past Donald’s bedtime so looking forward to the stream of unhinged tweets in the a.m. pic.twitter.com/W43LlPOoi2 — Nikki Haley (@NikkiHaley) February 4, 2024

She's done.

She just needs someone who she loves and trusts to tell her the truth.

Woof.

The irony of her not knowing she's done, sort of like how Bruce Willis didn't know he was dead ...

Painful.

It’s going to be hilarious when the Devilcrats turn on you 🍿🍿 — 🇺🇸RANDY L🇺🇸 (@rk55mk) February 4, 2024

Oh, they already did. They hated her appearance on SNL more than we did.

Nikki Haley is continuing to insult the elderly in a sad way to try and insult President Trump.



This is extremely hypocritical considering how upset she was when Don Lemon said she was “past her prime.”



Haley is alienating more voters and will suffer for it politically. — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) February 4, 2024

Nikki Haley



1. Sucking up to the liberals on Saturday Night Live.

2. Insulting President Trump in a nasty way.



Dammit Nikki - just GO AWAY! We don't need another Warmonger. — Dan Hill (@dandinohill) February 4, 2024

You had a blast helping radical liberal Democrats on SNL who hate everything you stand for, bash the leader of the Republican party.

This is why you're down by 40 points in your home state — Vince Langman (@LangmanVince) February 4, 2024

Hey, we support the primary process but at this point ... this is just a waste of time for Nikki and the party.

Not to mention embarrassing AF.

