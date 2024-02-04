WHOA ---> Bill Maher Calls Biden Out for His HUGE Lie About Securing...
That's it, She's DONE --> Nikki Haley's Tweet About Her Cringe SNL Appearance Makes Things WORSE

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  10:10 AM on February 04, 2024
AP Photo/Steven Senne

As Twitchy readers know, Nikki Haley appeared on last night's episode of SNL and was so cringe it was physically painful to watch. And while we did enjoy watching the Left losing their absolute minds over Lorne Michaels ALLOWING such an evil woman on his show, the fact she showed up at all tells us how desperate she is.

The reaction on the Right we're seeing also tells us she only made things worse for herself.

Especially after she posted this ... 

She's done. 

She just needs someone who she loves and trusts to tell her the truth.

Woof.

The irony of her not knowing she's done, sort of like how Bruce Willis didn't know he was dead ... 

Painful.

Oh, they already did. They hated her appearance on SNL more than we did.

Hey, we support the primary process but at this point ... this is just a waste of time for Nikki and the party. 

Not to mention embarrassing AF.

