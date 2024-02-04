That's it, She's DONE --> Nikki Haley's Tweet About Her Cringe SNL Appearance...
WHOA ---> Bill Maher Calls Biden Out for His HUGE Lie About Securing the Border and DAMN (Watch)

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  9:50 AM on February 04, 2024
Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

Don't get us wrong, we know Bill Maher is a flaming liberal who we disagree with on almost everything HOWEVER, you know the southern border and the lies Biden is spewing about it is really bad when even HE'S going after him.

Advertisement

This is pretty damn brutal so like us, you will enjoy it.

Watch.

The president CAN fix this.

He already has the existing laws.

Bingo.

Biden doesn't WANT to fix this because whoever pulls his strings doesn't want it fixed. Sorry if that makes us look like tinfoil-hat-wearing loons but at this point we don't care anymore. There are bad actors at work here and they're using the old, brain-fogged, racist as their puppet.

*adjusts larger tinfoil hat*

Democrats care more about the Ukraine border than our own.

Ask yourselves WHY.

To be fair, this isn't rocket science.

Hilariously EPIC: Dem Sen. Heidi Campbell MELTS DOWN in Real-Time During School Choice Interview (Watch)
Sam J.
Biden (or again, his handlers) also knows his supporters will just blame Republicans for the crisis at the border when they see his excuses. They can claim Republicans refuse to close the border because they won't sign new legislation tying it to more funding for Ukraine.

Sneaky AF, right?

Hey, we just said that.

Sweet.

There's a reason Biden has the lowest approval numbers EVER.

======================================================================

