WHOA ---> Bill Maher Calls Biden Out for His HUGE Lie About Securing the Border and DAMN (Watch)

Don't get us wrong, we know Bill Maher is a flaming liberal who we disagree with on almost everything HOWEVER, you know the southern border and the lies Biden is spewing about it is really bad when even HE'S going after him.

This is pretty damn brutal so like us, you will enjoy it.

Watch.

Bill Maher calls out Joe Biden for lying about requiring additional paperwork from Congress to deal with the border issues



"The president can fix this, he already has the existing laws…This is all so silly... I need a piece of paper from Congress to deal with the border…No,… pic.twitter.com/dcM4iBF60a — Unlimited L's (@unlimited_ls) February 4, 2024

The president CAN fix this.

He already has the existing laws.

Bingo.

Biden doesn't WANT to fix this because whoever pulls his strings doesn't want it fixed. Sorry if that makes us look like tinfoil-hat-wearing loons but at this point we don't care anymore. There are bad actors at work here and they're using the old, brain-fogged, racist as their puppet.

*adjusts larger tinfoil hat*

A new law with $70 Billion for Ukraine attached to it. Why o why is there such concern over Ukraine all of a sudden. If we give this additional money we are approaching a quarter of a trillion $ for....what again? — Marc Der (@Der5Marc) February 4, 2024

Democrats care more about the Ukraine border than our own.

Ask yourselves WHY.

Even leftists know Biden is always lying. — 2VNews (@2VNews) February 4, 2024

To be fair, this isn't rocket science.

This is much worse than lying. He allowed a total invasion, while taking zero steps to secure our border. Just the opposite. The burden now falls onto the people. The consequences fall onto the people. His refusal to protect our homeland is beyond criminal. — The Bourne Identity (@Bourne_Identica) February 4, 2024

Biden (or again, his handlers) also knows his supporters will just blame Republicans for the crisis at the border when they see his excuses. They can claim Republicans refuse to close the border because they won't sign new legislation tying it to more funding for Ukraine.

Sneaky AF, right?

Joe Biden used an Executive Order (#13) on his first day in office to stop the building of the border wall. He is responsible for the border crises. He can start that wall at any time. He won't. Instead, he will blame the right for the crises. — Vickie Babcock (@VickieBabcock10) February 4, 2024

Hey, we just said that.

Sweet.

Even the far-left actor Michael Rapaport says voting for Trump is ‘on the table’ after seeing migrants beat down cops in Times Square. — Free Speech (@Free_eBird) February 4, 2024

There's a reason Biden has the lowest approval numbers EVER.

