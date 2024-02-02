Ravens Tight End Steps Up on Southwest Flight
Politico Floated Ideas for Biden Campaign Songs So Here Are Suggestions for Media...
'REAL Unemployment Rate 6.3% -7.4%': Deep Dive Thread Into Jan Jobs Report RAINS...
LGBTQ+ Activist Demands Kids Be Exposed to Radical Gender Ideology
'Sick Joke': UNRWA Nominated for Nobel Peace Prize and Nobody's Very Surprised
Abbott Just Made Biden Look Like the CHUMP He Is - Check Out...
Self-Proclaimed Woke AF Feminist Posts Selfie Trying to Dunk on MAGA Over Red...
Philadelphia Wants You to Read Their Anti-White Handbook
Gaslighting 101: Australian Police Deny Any Protestors at Sydney Opera House Chanted 'Gas...
Rep. Jasmine Crockett 'Fact-Checks' the GOP About Critical Race Theory Being Taught in...
LOL: Boys Destroy Tampon Dispenser in Boy's Bathroom ... BECAUSE THEY'RE BOYS
Politico Looks Into What Joe Biden’s Campaign Theme Song Will Be
Mother Doesn't Know If Her 'Daughter' Would Have Survived Male Puberty
Journal of Medical Ethics Argues That Pregnancy Can Be Considered a Disease

That's a SHAME: Fani Willis' Horrible, Terrible, No-Good, Very Bad Week Just Got a Whole Lost WORSE

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  12:10 PM on February 02, 2024
AP Photo/John Bazemore

Well well well, would you look at that? 

Fani Willis has been subpoenaed by the House Judiciary Committee. 

Advertisement

Couldn't happen to a more deserving DA.

Womp womp.

From Fox News:

House Republicans have subpoenaed Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis amid allegations of misconduct, Fox News has learned.

House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, subpoenaed Willis as she is accused of misusing federal funds in Georgia. She is also alleged to have fired a whistleblower from her office over the same issue.

Willis has made headlines over the past two years as she has charged former President Trump with allegedly attempting to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election.


The subpoena is for documents related to the Fulton County DA's office receipt and use of federal funds.

Wonder if they'll ask her about the trips she and her bae took on the taxpayer's dime? Or if they'll ask why she hired him for the Trump case even though he has no experience in that area of law?

Honestly, we'd be shocked if she even bothers to show up.

We should hope so.

Ok OK, we get the cynicism (we share in it) but MAYBE this will be something? MAYBE?

C'mon man! Work with us here.

Recommended

Abbott Just Made Biden Look Like the CHUMP He Is - Check Out Texas' Latest Number of Illegal Crossings
Sam J.
Advertisement

======================================================================

Related:

'REAL Unemployment Rate 6.3% -7.4%': Deep Dive Thread Into Jan Jobs Report RAINS All Over Biden's Parade

Abbott Just Made Biden Look Like the CHUMP He Is - Check Out Texas' Latest Number of Illegal Crossings

Self-Proclaimed Woke AF Feminist Posts Selfie Trying to Dunk on MAGA Over Red Lipstick and Hello BACKFIRE

Mayim Bialik Shares HILARIOUS Jewish Bit From Comedian and Humorless AntiSemites Just Can't DEAL (Watch)

BOMBSHELL: Just GUESS Who the Judge Who Ruled Against Elon Musk in Delaware Has Serious Connections With

======================================================================

Editor's Note: Hi there. I know it's been some time since we changed this up but changing it up now to see if any of you read this far. How much wood would a woodchuck chuck if a woodchuck could chuck wood? Also, if you are reading this far please sign up for Twitchy VIP and help us continue bringing you the truth, especially the truth Biden and his Big Tech goons don't want us sharing.

Tags: HOUSE SUBPOENA TRUMP FANI WILLIS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Abbott Just Made Biden Look Like the CHUMP He Is - Check Out Texas' Latest Number of Illegal Crossings
Sam J.
'REAL Unemployment Rate 6.3% -7.4%': Deep Dive Thread Into Jan Jobs Report RAINS All Over Biden's Parade
Sam J.
Ravens Tight End Steps Up on Southwest Flight
Tertullianus
Self-Proclaimed Woke AF Feminist Posts Selfie Trying to Dunk on MAGA Over Red Lipstick and Hello BACKFIRE
Sam J.
Gaslighting 101: Australian Police Deny Any Protestors at Sydney Opera House Chanted 'Gas the Jews'
Grateful Calvin
'Sick Joke': UNRWA Nominated for Nobel Peace Prize and Nobody's Very Surprised
Doug P.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Abbott Just Made Biden Look Like the CHUMP He Is - Check Out Texas' Latest Number of Illegal Crossings Sam J.
Advertisement