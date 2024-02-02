That's a SHAME: Fani Willis' Horrible, Terrible, No-Good, Very Bad Week Just Got a Whole Lost WORSE

Well well well, would you look at that?

Fani Willis has been subpoenaed by the House Judiciary Committee.

BREAKING: Fani Willis has been subpoenaed by the House Judiciary Committee!



Couldn't happen to a more deserving DA.

Womp womp.

From Fox News:

House Republicans have subpoenaed Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis amid allegations of misconduct, Fox News has learned. House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, subpoenaed Willis as she is accused of misusing federal funds in Georgia. She is also alleged to have fired a whistleblower from her office over the same issue. Willis has made headlines over the past two years as she has charged former President Trump with allegedly attempting to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election.

The subpoena is for documents related to the Fulton County DA's office receipt and use of federal funds.

Wonder if they'll ask her about the trips she and her bae took on the taxpayer's dime? Or if they'll ask why she hired him for the Trump case even though he has no experience in that area of law?

Honestly, we'd be shocked if she even bothers to show up.

We should hope so.

Ok OK, we get the cynicism (we share in it) but MAYBE this will be something? MAYBE?

C'mon man! Work with us here.

