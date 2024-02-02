Check Out This 2022 BOMBSHELL of a Clip of Ilhan Omar BEFORE Big Tech Tries Taking It Down (Watch)

If Ilhan Omar wants to be in Somalia, if Somalia is her priority, she should just move back there. Nobody is making her stay here, not even her ex-husband/brother or whatever he was. Seeing this after her little speech about putting Somalian interests above America's as an elected official of our government is pretty damn damning.

The damnest of damning.

Something like that.

We figure it will get taken down sooner than later so here ya' go, take a gander:

BOMBSHELL UNEARTHED CLIP:



During a 2022 trip to Somalia, Ilhan Omar revealed her true political goal:



To move back to Somalia after she is done using her political position to build up her home country



"To make that move possible, there is a lot we need to work on together… pic.twitter.com/Gjrm7gDSgM — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) February 2, 2024

She's using America to build up Somalia.

Her allegiance is not to this country.

Didn't they expel Santos for WAY less? How is she still a member of Congress? Oh, that's right, the whole Democrat thing.

Clip unearthed by @DrCaaro:



Here are her words in Somali. You can put it into Google Translate to verify the subtitles for yourself:



In jidad keeni wada dhisano

Aniga waan ahy gabadh mareykanka laga dhoortay



Oo een congresska mareykanka ku jirto laakin waxan ahy gabadh… — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) February 2, 2024

Smart in case someone accuses whoever did the subtitles of making things up.

Let deport her now. — Burt Macklin (@BurtMaclin_FBI) February 2, 2024

Expel.

Deport.

Repeat.

This surprises nobody who's been paying attention — Eliza Johnson (@elizjohns13) February 2, 2024

This. ^

Omar is using her public office in Congress to push her brand of Somali politics. Her dreams and objectives as revealed in this video clearly are signs of lack of loyalty to the US. — Mendy Howe (@MendyHowe12) February 2, 2024

Call this what it truly is.



TREASON.



🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 — Natalia Soria (@natysh16) February 2, 2024

her religion was forced on her, her homeland was forced on her, so who is she? — CCC.io (@CryptoCoinCoach) February 2, 2024

She's someone who talks out of both sides of her face, but we digress.

Ilhan Omar is compromised and CANNOT be trusted. — Anthony Hughes (@CallMeAntwan) February 2, 2024

If it wasn't obvious before it is now.

