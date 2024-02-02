Check Out This 2022 BOMBSHELL of a Clip of Ilhan Omar BEFORE Big Tech Tries Taking It Down (Watch)

In Case You Needed More Convincing the Left's 'Climate Agenda' Is BS, Here's...
Sam J.
Sam J.  |  1:35 PM on February 02, 2024
AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib

If Ilhan Omar wants to be in Somalia, if Somalia is her priority, she should just move back there. Nobody is making her stay here, not even her ex-husband/brother or whatever he was. Seeing this after her little speech about putting Somalian interests above America's as an elected official of our government is pretty damn damning.

The damnest of damning.

Something like that.

We figure it will get taken down sooner than later so here ya' go, take a gander:

She's using America to build up Somalia.

Her allegiance is not to this country.

Didn't they expel Santos for WAY less? How is she still a member of Congress? Oh, that's right, the whole Democrat thing.

Smart in case someone accuses whoever did the subtitles of making things up.

Expel.

Deport.

Repeat.

This. ^

She's someone who talks out of both sides of her face, but we digress.

If it wasn't obvious before it is now.

======================================================================

======================================================================

