Don't You KNOW Who She Is? Cori Bush's Reaction When Asked About Being Under Investigation VERY Telling

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  12:00 PM on January 30, 2024
AP Photo/Jeff Roberson, File

As Twitchy readers know, Cori Bush has been named as the House Democrat under investigation ironically for misusing federal funds for security purposes. Would appear she has been paying her husband to 'secure' her.

Bush really made a name for herself pushing for the defunding of police ... as she had her own personal security detail.

Guess none of us knew exactly HOW private it really was. 

Until now.

When Max Cohen approached Bush to ask about the investigation she did what you'd expect:

She has a toothache.

The nerve.

Remember when she pretended she was homeless and camped out with a bunch of snacks? Yeah, good times.

We are not dealing with the most serious of people, especially when talking about the Squad.

*cough cough*

We shall see.

