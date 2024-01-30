Don't You KNOW Who She Is? Cori Bush's Reaction When Asked About Being Under Investigation VERY Telling

As Twitchy readers know, Cori Bush has been named as the House Democrat under investigation ironically for misusing federal funds for security purposes. Would appear she has been paying her husband to 'secure' her.

Bush really made a name for herself pushing for the defunding of police ... as she had her own personal security detail.

Guess none of us knew exactly HOW private it really was.

Until now.

When Max Cohen approached Bush to ask about the investigation she did what you'd expect:

I asked Cori Bush about the investigation directly last night. She repeatedly declined to comment and reprimanded me for approaching her as she had a toothache. https://t.co/Vskods0WYE — Max Cohen (@maxpcohen) January 30, 2024

She has a toothache.

The nerve.

Remember when she pretended she was homeless and camped out with a bunch of snacks? Yeah, good times.

‘Defund-the-Police’ Congressperson angry when questioned about her alleged misuse of federal personal security funds (while seeking to deny her constituents & our Israeli allies personal security): https://t.co/3h2FztEOGu — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) January 30, 2024

We are not dealing with the most serious of people, especially when talking about the Squad.

Never mess with a woman with a toothache… pic.twitter.com/wVxUQKMgn6 — @amuse (@amuse) January 30, 2024

There’s a newspaper in her district run by a guy with a last name similar to yours, which she also refuses to talk to. Seems like a pattern? https://t.co/DsoWXWpn9e — SamBobLev (@SamBobLev) January 30, 2024

*cough cough*

I heard her dog also ate her homework. — (((Beth Balsam))) (@bbalsam) January 30, 2024

It's about to get a whole lot worse than a toothache 🤣 — Buckeye (@BuckeyeStateCop) January 30, 2024

We shall see.

