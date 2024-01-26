OOPS: David Hogg Accidentally Makes an EXCELLENT Case for Unrestricted Firearm Ownership for ALL Citizens

David Hogg said something stupid.

Must be a day that ends in Y.

If over 300 of your state and local police can’t stop one school shooter in Uvalde there’s no way in hell you’re going to be able to successfully secure the border on your own. — David Hogg 🟧 (@davidhogg111) January 26, 2024

So basically Hogg is admitting there is a crisis at the border and Biden isn't doing enough to help. Gosh, thanks for making our point for us, Harvard.

At least you acknowledge that an open border is as much of a threat to life and security as an active shooter.



And this is perhaps your strongest argument ever for a robust and un-infringed 2nd Amendment. — Viva Frei (@thevivafrei) January 26, 2024

And this is also true. Who knew Hogg would not only admit Biden has created a problem he's not helping to solve BUT also openly support the Second Amendment? Wow. We should probably send him a thank you note and a dozen cookies.

You make a compelling case for unrestricted firearm ownership for citizens. — Being Libertarian (@beinlibertarian) January 26, 2024

See what we mean?

But you said there was no crisis at the border? — EducatëdHillbilly™ (@RobProvince) January 26, 2024

Changed his mind? Heck, he's basically advocating for all Americans to have firearms in this post.

Heh.

You just stuck your foot in your mouth and are too dumb to realize it. This is the entire reason the Founder's wrote the 2nd Amendment. — Farmer Dave🗽🥩🐮 (@Farmer_DN) January 26, 2024

Think he'll learn something this time? Hey, better late than never.

There you go, little guy… realizing there is a problem is your first step to healing… — Badd Mojjo (@BaddMojjo) January 26, 2024

The Ability to Read and Write is wasted on you..... — Codified Likeness Utility (@parkerrm39) January 26, 2024

Harvard.

'Nuff said.

