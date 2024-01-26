OOPS: David Hogg Accidentally Makes an EXCELLENT Case for Unrestricted Firearm Ownership for ALL Citizens

Fight for the Future of America: Abbott Goes OFF When Tucker Carlson Asks...
Sam J.
Sam J.  |  2:10 PM on January 26, 2024
AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta

David Hogg said something stupid.

Must be a day that ends in Y.

So basically Hogg is admitting there is a crisis at the border and Biden isn't doing enough to help. Gosh, thanks for making our point for us, Harvard.

And this is also true. Who knew Hogg would not only admit Biden has created a problem he's not helping to solve BUT also openly support the Second Amendment? Wow. We should probably send him a thank you note and a dozen cookies.

See what we mean?

Changed his mind? Heck, he's basically advocating for all Americans to have firearms in this post.

Heh.

Think he'll learn something this time? Hey, better late than never.

Harvard.

'Nuff said.

Tags: BIDEN BORDER DAVID HOGG UVALDE

