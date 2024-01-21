Scott Adams' Response to LeVar Burton Finding Out He's Descended From a Confederate WINS Twitter/Internet

Democrat I've Never Heard of Tries Convincing Twitter He Schooled a Conservative on...
Sam J.
Sam J.  |  11:25 AM on January 21, 2024
Twitchy/Meme

Earlier this week, LeVar Burton learned he is a descendant of a Confederate soldier.

You can't even make this up.

The look on his face ... priceless. This is what schadenfreude would actually look like if you could somehow bottle it up and sell it. 

Once a Democrat, always a Democrat.

From Fox News:

Actor LeVar Burton was in disbelief after learning he descended from a White Confederate soldier on Tuesday's episode of "Finding Your Roots."

The PBS documentary show uses written ancestries and DNA research to discover the long-lost family histories of prominent guests.

Show host and historian Henry Louis Gates Jr. revealed to Burton that his family had harbored a deep secret for generations. The man he thought was his great-great-grandfather was not actually genetically matched to him. His great-grandmother, Mary Sills, was actually descended from a White man named James Henry Dixon.

"Were you expecting that? Did you have any idea you had a White, direct ancestor?" host Gates asked Burton.

The horror!

Not only is his ancestor white, but a Confederate soldier.

Hrm.

Scott Adams with the perfect response:

HAAAAAAA.

We've been told by people like Cori Bush that them's the rules so ... 

We can only hope this didn't open up some space-time continuum somewhere.

Megyn Kelly's Take on Preferred Pronouns is Straight-FIRE so Cue Pro-Trans Harpies Melting DOWN in 3,2,1
Sam J.
Forcing innocent people to pay for the sins of their ancestors is stupid. Maybe Burton will figure it out now?

We're not counting on it.

======================================================================

