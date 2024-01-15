Smug Lefty's Thread Bragging About How COMPASSIONATE She is for Saving Her EVIL, MAGA Neighbor BACKFIRES

Fani Willis Breaks Silence on Hiring Her BAE With Tax Dollars to Go...
Sam J.
Sam J.  |  10:45 AM on January 15, 2024
Are we the baddies meme

As our readers know, we typically do not cover randos because they may or may not be who they claim they are. That being said, if a post or a thread written by a rando is so amazing, hilarious, horrible, etc. that it goes somewhat viral, we will cover it.

Like this thread from a self-described 'splash of blue in a sea of red' who seems to really dislike and look down on anyone and everyone who disagrees with 'her'.

Take a look:

What a sweetheart, right?

Keep going.

... compassion as a human.

Right.

HA HA HA HA HA

She thought enough of herself to put this on Twitter/X. 

Think about that for a second. Who does that?

Classy.

There's more.

Unbearable.

Obnoxious.

Snotty.

MAGA didn't make this woman any of those things. If this thread is real, it all seems to come rather naturally to her.

Again. She put this ON TWITTER/X because she thinks it makes her look good.

Woof.

Guess what? It didn't make her look good ... like, at all.

You just know she's a blast at parties.

But you know, Trump is the real problem.

Or something.

======================================================================

