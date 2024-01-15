Smug Lefty's Thread Bragging About How COMPASSIONATE She is for Saving Her EVIL, MAGA Neighbor BACKFIRES

As our readers know, we typically do not cover randos because they may or may not be who they claim they are. That being said, if a post or a thread written by a rando is so amazing, hilarious, horrible, etc. that it goes somewhat viral, we will cover it.

Like this thread from a self-described 'splash of blue in a sea of red' who seems to really dislike and look down on anyone and everyone who disagrees with 'her'.

Take a look:

My husband does commercial HVAC for a living. It's currently -28° here in NW Missouri. Yesterday, our MAGA neighbor called because his furnace went out. He asked my husband if he'd come look at it. Our first thought was "Piss on you. Call a service tech on a Saturday and let them — Jamie (@Jambreman) January 14, 2024

What a sweetheart, right?

Keep going.

charge you for a weekend service call." Then my compassion as a human kicked in. I told my husband that every shop in town is probably swamped and wouldn't be able to come out for days, and it's absolutely frigid. I mean, y'all saw Andy Reid's mustache last night, right? — Jamie (@Jambreman) January 14, 2024

... compassion as a human.

Right.

HA HA HA HA HA

I told my husband that they probably don't have the money for a service call (they're always broke) and for him to just go look at it. He did. They needed a $60 part. My husband ventured out into the tundra, bought the part, and put it on. — Jamie (@Jambreman) January 14, 2024

She thought enough of herself to put this on Twitter/X.

Think about that for a second. Who does that?

Ten years ago I wouldn't have given this a second thought, but my first inkling now was "F**k em, let em freeze. They need to pull themselves up by their bootstraps." — Jamie (@Jambreman) January 14, 2024

Classy.

There's more.

My point is that the MAGA culture has turned us all into something, whether big or small, that we weren't prior to Donald Trump. And these folks aren't political. They don't even vote. They just wear their Trump garb and support him on Facebook. — Jamie (@Jambreman) January 14, 2024

Unbearable.

Obnoxious.

Snotty.

MAGA didn't make this woman any of those things. If this thread is real, it all seems to come rather naturally to her.

I was willing, for a second, to let my neighbor freeze because of this nonsense. I had to check myself. I think everyone needs to check themselves once in a while. I almost let my politics get in the way of my humanness. #Human #Compassion #Republican #Democrat #Vote — Jamie (@Jambreman) January 14, 2024

Again. She put this ON TWITTER/X because she thinks it makes her look good.

Woof.

Guess what? It didn't make her look good ... like, at all.

It's easier to blame Trump than face the fact that you are an awful person. — ℙ𝕣𝕠𝕗𝕖𝕤𝕤𝕠𝕣 𝔻𝕒𝕩𝕠𝕡𝕙𝕠𝕟𝕖 (@DaxophoneSolo) January 15, 2024

Are you looking for a medal? What a garbage human you are for even having that thought, sharing it, and then congratulating yourself for it. — Rebecca Downs🇺🇸🟦🇮🇱 (@RebeccaRoseGold) January 15, 2024

Stunning and brave — 𝕂𝕣𝕚𝕤𝕥𝕚𝕟𝕊𝕡𝕖𝕔𝕚𝕒𝕝𝕂 (@CallMeK1123) January 14, 2024

You seem nice. — Toxic Something Podcast - w/ Keith Burgin (@KeithBurgin) January 15, 2024

You just know she's a blast at parties.

So let me get something straight you blame MAGA for your own heartlessness, then shows what a great person you are by making your husband to go out in the cold to help your neighbor and then posts about compassion even tho you never gotten off the couch.

Virtue signal much? — Brianna Price🇺🇸🦅 (@briprice661) January 15, 2024

Not for a second would I consider letting my p-hat wearing, anti 2A neighbor freeze. That’s not MAGA changing your soul, that’s all you and what YOU think the other side deserves.



Not all on the right are MAGA btw, might want to remember that. — Bleu Cheque (@VERBAL_CHANCLA) January 15, 2024

But you know, Trump is the real problem.

Or something.

