POWERFUL Thread of Women DESTROYING 'Pro-Choicers' Who Told Them to Abort Will Make You Fist-Pump (Watch)

Once again, dear reader, we present to you a thread that really and truly does speak for itself.

Well, in this case, since it's a thread of various TikTok's from women calling out so-called 'pro-choicers' who told them due to their situations that they should have abortions it does speak for itself. Literally.

And the best part is they chose not to.

A thread of women being told by pro-choicers that they should abort their babies, even when they didn’t want to:



Starting off strong with people telling a woman she should get an abortion because her baby has down syndrome (EXTREMELY common) 💔 pic.twitter.com/gkPgmbK7pf — Samantha D. (@Prolife_Sam) January 12, 2024

We hate hate hate the argument that women should abort if their unborn child does or MIGHT have a disability.

Another super common one - teens who get pregnant are very often told that they should abort, even when they don’t want to, by pro-choicers. pic.twitter.com/rkW8Watp8Q — Samantha D. (@Prolife_Sam) January 12, 2024

Super common. Yup.

More women sharing their stories pic.twitter.com/pNmDIt7OrP — Samantha D. (@Prolife_Sam) January 12, 2024

Love these stories.

Being told by pro-choice fathers that they should abort or else they would leave or not help at all. Very common. pic.twitter.com/yRSn7ojSGq — Samantha D. (@Prolife_Sam) January 12, 2024

Pro-choice fathers.

Yeah.

We made the same face.

“Women should be forced to have abortions” under the age of 25. @createdequalorg pic.twitter.com/hDn19xGsiM — Samantha D. (@Prolife_Sam) January 12, 2024

What. The. EFF?

Rape victims being told that they should abort their babies - I see this one often because I am friends with a woman who is pro-life, who conceived in rape. Pro-choicers tell her all the time that she should have aborted her baby. pic.twitter.com/T5Imu1kPJG — Samantha D. (@Prolife_Sam) January 12, 2024

Rape victims being victimized again.

We'd ask WTF is wrong with pro-choicers but ... we know.

Pro-choice DOCTORS telling women that they should abort even when they don’t want to - very common with special needs children. pic.twitter.com/AcMWeoYRTC — Samantha D. (@Prolife_Sam) January 12, 2024

How about some pro-life doctors? Anyone?

Surrogate mother told to abort even when she didn’t want to. Literally a news story yet pro-choicers will claim that this doesn’t happen. pic.twitter.com/CsZz69PKB3 — Samantha D. (@Prolife_Sam) January 12, 2024

They're too busy claiming women are going to jail for having miscarriages.

This is something I’ve only just recently learned about- being told to, coerced, or even forced to abort if you get pregnant in the foster care system. I’ve gotten multiple messages about this from people with experience of this, saying it’s pretty common in foster care system. pic.twitter.com/MiTinjV28U — Samantha D. (@Prolife_Sam) January 12, 2024

No words.

Ok, now anyone who has seen this thread can officially never claim that they’ve never heard of pro-choicers TELLING women to abort. Happens all the time. — Samantha D. (@Prolife_Sam) January 12, 2024

And boom.

