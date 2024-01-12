Jerry 'Sackville-Baggins' Nadler Reveals His Racism Talking About Why We Need Illegal Immi...
POWERFUL Thread of Women DESTROYING 'Pro-Choicers' Who Told Them to Abort Will Make You Fist-Pump (Watch)

Sam J.
January 12, 2024
Twitchy/Meme

Once again, dear reader, we present to you a thread that really and truly does speak for itself.

Well, in this case, since it's a thread of various TikTok's from women calling out so-called 'pro-choicers' who told them due to their situations that they should have abortions it does speak for itself. Literally.

And the best part is they chose not to.

We hate hate hate the argument that women should abort if their unborn child does or MIGHT have a disability.

Super common. Yup.

Love these stories.

Pro-choice fathers.

Yeah.

We made the same face.

What. The. EFF?

Adam Schiff for Brains Releases His Plan to Destroy America and Conservatives Are Having NONE of It
Sam J.
Rape victims being victimized again.

We'd ask WTF is wrong with pro-choicers but ... we know.

How about some pro-life doctors? Anyone?

They're too busy claiming women are going to jail for having miscarriages.

No words.

And boom.

Editor's Note: Hi there. I know it's been some time since we changed this up but changing it up now to see if any of you read this far. How much wood would a woodchuck chuck if a woodchuck could chuck wood? ALSO, if you are reading this far please sign up for Twitchy VIP and help us continue bringing you the truth, especially the truth Biden and his Big Tech goons don't want us sharing.

Tags: ABORTION PRO-CHOICE PRO-LIFE THREAD

