Jess Piper MIIIGHT Want to Delete This OLD Post Since She's Been Found Guilty of Campaign Finance Fraud

As Twitchy readers know, 'far-left activist and failed candidate for Missouri State Rep' was found guilty of campaign finance violations. Remember how we always say Democrats accuse Republicans of doing what THEY'RE doing? Yeah ... take a look a what Libs of TikTok found:

Advertisement

Jess Piper, far left activist and failed candidate for Missouri State Rep made up a fake controversy about Sarah Sanders committing finance fraud.



Jess was just found guilty of campaign finance violations.



They always accuse you of what they themselves are doing. pic.twitter.com/1rg8gW2AqI — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) January 11, 2024

We also thought her response to the violations to be very telling.

Sorry, we have to use screenshots because somewhere along the line Piper blocked this editor. Probably when we mocked her for admitting she wasn't bright enough to homeschool her own kids.

Or maybe it was the tuck-friendly swimsuit thing.

This the same silly fool who claimed that EVERY pro-school choice legislator was being paid off?



My my, how the buffet tables turn. — U.S. Ministry of Truth (@USMiniTru) January 11, 2024

To be fair, she's made lots and lots of silly claims.

Seems her timeline is a treasure trove of embarrassment.

Ya' love to see it.

Life comes at you fast 😂 — It's all a distraction (@it_distraction) January 11, 2024

Don't it?

@piper4missouri is found guilty of campaign finance violations...well, well, well. If that isn't typical liberal behavior I don't know what is. If I were you, I'd think twice before trying that again. Time to pay the piper, Piper. — DJTAlways (Cat J) (@DjtAlways) January 11, 2024

Hey, we see what they did there.

Heh.

======================================================================

Related:

Adam Corolla Has Just TWO Words for San Fran Loonies Celebrating Their Ceasefire Resolution and HAAAA

Adam Schiff Tries Picking a Fight with Jim Jordan Over Hunter Biden and WHOO DAWGIE Was THAT Ever Dumb

LOL-YIKES! Twitter Has WAAAY Too Much Fun at Nikki Haley's Expense For Claiming She Does NOT Get Confused

Biden-Nominated Judge WITHDRAWS After Senator John Kennedy Grills Her on the Constitution (Watch)

THIS Should End Fani Willis' Case --> GUESS Who Met with Biden Just 3 DAYS After Trump Announced Campaign

======================================================================

Editor's Note: Hi there. I know it's been some time since we changed this up but changing it up now to see if any of you read this far. How much wood would a woodchuck chuck if a woodchuck could chuck wood? ALSO, if you are reading this far please sign up for Twitchy VIP and help us continue bringing you the truth, especially the truth Biden and his Big Tech goons don't want us sharing.