Jess Piper MIIIGHT Want to Delete This OLD Post Since She's Been Found Guilty of Campaign Finance Fraud

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  2:10 PM on January 11, 2024
Twitchy

As Twitchy readers know, 'far-left activist and failed candidate for Missouri State Rep' was found guilty of campaign finance violations. Remember how we always say Democrats accuse Republicans of doing what THEY'RE doing? Yeah ... take a look a what Libs of TikTok found:

We also thought her response to the violations to be very telling.

Sorry, we have to use screenshots because somewhere along the line Piper blocked this editor. Probably when we mocked her for admitting she wasn't bright enough to homeschool her own kids. 

Or maybe it was the tuck-friendly swimsuit thing.

To be fair, she's made lots and lots of silly claims.

Seems her timeline is a treasure trove of embarrassment.

Ya' love to see it.

Don't it?

Hey, we see what they did there.

Heh.

======================================================================

======================================================================

Editor's Note: Hi there. I know it's been some time since we changed this up but changing it up now to see if any of you read this far. How much wood would a woodchuck chuck if a woodchuck could chuck wood? ALSO, if you are reading this far please sign up for Twitchy VIP and help us continue bringing you the truth, especially the truth Biden and his Big Tech goons don't want us sharing.

Tags: CAMPAIGN FRAUD SARAH HUCKABEE SANDERS

