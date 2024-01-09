Nice TRY, Boy Wonder: Ed Krassenstein BLISTERED for Pushing Unconfirmed Claim About Trump Being 'Doe 174'

Ed Krassenstein using the Business Insider as a source to pretend there was some sort of Epstein doc drop implicating Trump as Doe 174 would be pretty hilarious if it wasn't so annoying. There is some 'dumb leading the dumber' joke to be made here.

At least we think this is Ed, we sometimes get the Krassenstein's confused.

Just kidding.

His name is on his tweet.

Remember when everyone was accusing Oprah Winfrey of being one of the "Does" in the Jeffrey Epstein files?



Well it looks like Donald J Trump most likely is Doe 174.



The other candidates for President should all start referring to Trump as Doe 174.



Who's with me? pic.twitter.com/MR7Y61Wg0K — Ed Krassenstein (@EdKrassen) January 9, 2024

Who's with him?

Well, if the responses to his tweet mean anything, NOBODY is with him.

And until it’s confirmed President Trump is Doe 174, I’m going to call YOU it as well.



Ed Krassenstein is Doe 174



Who’s with me? 🙋🏻‍♀️



(See how stupid that sounds?!?) — Stephanie 🇺🇸 (@StephHoover8) January 9, 2024

It’s pretty much confirmed. — Ed Krassenstein (@EdKrassen) January 9, 2024

Except, you know, it's not. We have a hard time believing that if Trump was truly in these docs Democrats wouldn't have already found a way to OOPSIE leak them somehow to the media. And it would be every headline on every story from every outlet ... unlike how quiet the news about Clinton 'liking them young' has gone.

So not confirmed. Copy that. — Steve Montgomery (@Steven_Monty) January 9, 2024

Confirmed is a long way from 'pretty much confirmed.'

Just sayin'.

Have you heard of libel lawsuits? — Carmine Sabia 🇺🇸 🇮🇱 (@CarmineSabia) January 9, 2024

*cough cough*

Says who, maybe Ed is doe 174 in reality — tim (@timmoore1973) January 9, 2024

But that's not confirmed.

“ most likely” so you’re just going spread misinformation ? — mandala (@mandala_mandy) January 9, 2024

Of course.

That engagement farming isn't going to farm itself.

