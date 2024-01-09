Cori Bush Lists PLETHORA of Reasons (Not Just Slavery!) America OWES Black People...
Nice TRY, Boy Wonder: Ed Krassenstein BLISTERED for Pushing Unconfirmed Claim About Trump Being 'Doe 174'

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  3:30 PM on January 09, 2024
Twitchy

Ed Krassenstein using the Business Insider as a source to pretend there was some sort of Epstein doc drop implicating Trump as Doe 174 would be pretty hilarious if it wasn't so annoying. There is some 'dumb leading the dumber' joke to be made here.

At least we think this is Ed, we sometimes get the Krassenstein's confused.

Just kidding.

His name is on his tweet.

Who's with him?

Well, if the responses to his tweet mean anything, NOBODY is with him.

Except, you know, it's not. We have a hard time believing that if Trump was truly in these docs Democrats wouldn't have already found a way to OOPSIE leak them somehow to the media. And it would be every headline on every story from every outlet ... unlike how quiet the news about Clinton 'liking them young' has gone.

Confirmed is a long way from 'pretty much confirmed.'

Just sayin'.

*cough cough*

But that's not confirmed.

Of course.

That engagement farming isn't going to farm itself.

