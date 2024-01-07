TRUTH --> Dean Cain DROPS a Whole LOTTA Civics for Dummies Right on Adam Schiff's Head and It's GLORIOUS

We know you're not surprised that Adam Schiff had to post something melodramatic and annoying on January 6th since this Schiff Head has made a ridiculous name for himself based on pushing the Russia Collusion hoax AND of course, January 6th. What a miserable choad this guy is.
Can we say choad?
If not, our bad. We'll apologize later but you guys, it just FITS him, ya' know? How can anyone read this post and not think, 'Wow, what a choad.'
Three years ago, our Capitol was attacked.— Adam Schiff (@RepAdamSchiff) January 6, 2024
I was there when it happened. We all witnessed it.
And yet, some Members of Congress continue to deny what took place — and want to rewrite history.
Our democracy is still fragile — and we must constantly work to defend it.
Democrats know they have NOTHING to run on.
Nothing.
So they keep pushing this whole idea about how fragile our democracy is and how Trump will END EVERYTHING AND EVERY BODY AND REEEEEE.
It's pathetic and annoying ... and they know better. They know we're a republic.
We think? Maybe not. Lucky for Schiff For Brains, Dean Cain was more than happy to give him a little Civics education.
We’re not a democracy.— Dean Cain (@RealDeanCain) January 7, 2024
We are a Constitutional Federal Republic. 🇺🇸 https://t.co/iGyO96FGVH
Ding ding freaking ding.
This isn't difficult.
And to the REPUBLIC for which it stands one nation under God!! 👏— The doppelgängers 🇺🇸 (@Marcie2316) January 7, 2024
Amen.
You really expect a government employee to know how government works? If it doesn't involve their regular "donations" from whatever corporation they are rigging the system to favor, it honestly doesn't even matter.— schwift (@schwift) January 7, 2024
Ok, fair point.
...and to— Jim White (@Timebaron) January 7, 2024
the Republic for which it stands....
They don’t know nor care about the constitution or representation. Washington represents itself and no one else.— IAPatriot (@iapatriot2023) January 7, 2024
Recommended
Sad but true.
Superman says it, I believe it♥️— Lionidas (@JR98726272) January 7, 2024
And fin.
Do You Even History, BRO?! Liz Cheney SCHOOLED After Raging at Trump Over the Civil War and OOF
