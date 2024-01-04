Story Disappears in 3, 2, 1 --> Iowa High School Mass Shooter Appears to Be LGBTQ/Trans Activist (Pics)

Earlier today, a gunman opened fire at Perry High School in Perry, Iowa.

From RedState:

New details are being released regarding Thursday morning's school shooting at Perry High School in Iowa. Multiple people were shot Thursday morning, and the suspect has been identified, according to Dallas County Sheriff Adam Infante at a press conference. However, details on the suspect are not being released at this time. Infante stated that law enforcement received reports of a shooting at the school before school started at approximately 7:40 am, and units were immediately dispatched to the school, along with other emergency personnel.

We've been watching this story develop today (in between writing about the Epstein files and Claudine Gay) and we kept waiting for info to drop on the gunman. Since it wasn't released right away we knew it likely wasn't beneficial to the gun-grabbing-ghouls who sadly seem to live for these horrific situations.

And now we know why:

The mass shooter at Perry High has been identified as Dylan Butler



It appears that the shooter was an online LGBTQ activist & part of the community



Watch the story disappear in 3.. 2.. 1.. pic.twitter.com/loVfxgsfGI — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) January 4, 2024

And if there is any sort of manifesto it will be months before we see it.

Over/under on how quickly our 'betters' on the Left make the shooter the victim in all of this? If only we were kidding.

We need to understand what the correlation is between people who identify as trans committing mass violence.



I hope to see a house Republican bring this up soon.



This really is a threat to all of us and if this were another demographic, they already be looking into it! — Rebecca V Anti-Communist (@RebeccaAVelo) January 4, 2024

It's not the guns.

It's mental illness.

Well…he is white, so it might hang around for a bit. — Burt Macklin (@BurtMaclin_FBI) January 4, 2024

But no MAGA hat so ... not likely.

We'll keep an eye on it.

