This Is REAL?! Fat Activist Invites Twitter/X to Upcoming Fat Con and the Replies Are TONS of Fun (Watch)

We know it's petty, small, and childish to make fun of someone's appearance. Don't get us wrong, that's never stopped us before ... and it won't stop us this time. Just wanted to put it out there, that we know it's not the most mature thing for us to write, but this is too damn funny NOT to mock.

Hey, if you're a plus-sized person and healthy, happy, and loving your life, more power to you. This is not about trashing larger people.

No, this is about trashing self-centered, privileged, annoying people who want to find some way, any way to virtue signal and make themselves the biggest (sorry, literally biggest) victims around.

Like this gal pushing for people to attend Fat Con.

Not making this up ... we feel like we've said that a lot today and considering we're only two days into 2024, that's not a great thing.

Oh, honey.

This is not the way. Segregating a bunch of 'fat people' into their own con is not empowering in the least. And she had to know this wouldn't go over so hot on social media, yes?

Fat con's 10-year reunion will probably have a low turnout. — Adam B. Coleman, President of Aintblackistan (@wrong_speak) January 2, 2024

They should disable the elevators and enjoy the show 🍿😂 — Michael (@CrownAddiction) January 2, 2024

Every guy with a food truck within 100 miles of this event: pic.twitter.com/fU9o18ids3 — Will (@drurywilll) January 2, 2024

Painful.

The jokes write themselves.

I’m sure the catering is phenomenal — JT (@SaveTheTomboys) January 2, 2024

Look, we get what they're trying to do BUT this won't do it. Enabling unhealthy behavior is not empowering, and putting an event together where people will be so obviously mocked for attending, is not empowering. When will people figure out we are not defined by our parts and pieces, but by who we are? And that be dividing us based on sex, color, creed, weight, ability, preference ... that's not equality.

Special is never equal.

