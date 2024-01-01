EPIC Thread Details the 'Top 10 Most Based Elon Musk Free Speech Moments of 2023' and Cue Lefty SHRIEKS

2023 was quite the year for Elon Musk, Twitter/X, and of course, free speech. Put the three together and you end up with an impressive list of 'based' moments in the free speech movement which Mike Benz put into a fairly epic thread.

Take a gander:

🧵Top 10 Most Based Elon Musk Free Speech Moments of 2023: 🧵



#10: Disbanding the Trust & Safety Council in the face of threats, pressure & coercion by numerous bad faith "advisory board" members pic.twitter.com/QBmScqYBZs — Mike Benz (@MikeBenzCyber) December 31, 2023

Also known as getting rid of the so-called 'brown shirts' who had spent way too much time censoring, silencing, and punishing people who didn't think or believe in exactly the same way they did.

Keep going.

#9 Reinstating Banned Accounts pic.twitter.com/gsw8CHQFux — Mike Benz (@MikeBenzCyber) December 31, 2023

Oh yeah, THAT was crazy. When he reinstated Trump we thought for sure there would be riots or something ... and then Alex Jones? HAAAA

Note, that he also reinstated Kathy Griffin, a lot of people forget she was suspended for a bit. We know, it's just so rare for someone on the Left to lose an account we sort of forget when it actually happens.

#8: Nixing Twitter's Legacy Election Censorship Squadhttps://t.co/9FlNqh9GS8 — Mike Benz (@MikeBenzCyber) December 31, 2023

Buh-bye.

#7: Opening Up Twitter 1.0's Internal Emails To Create The #TwitterFiles https://t.co/kmCCGtjj1v — Mike Benz (@MikeBenzCyber) December 31, 2023

Awww yes, the Twitter files. Crazy stuff.

#6: Cutting off the Censorship Industry’s API Access (& thus crushing the ability for outside "researchers" to use AI censorship superweapons to track & crush emerging narratives online)https://t.co/1j17m1i3Or — Mike Benz (@MikeBenzCyber) December 31, 2023

Love that one.

#5: Anti-Censorship Lawsuits & Legal Action (against both Center for Countering Digital Hate, + Media Matters, marking the first time a major platform has fought back against shakedowns in the courts) pic.twitter.com/t0Oo6i9fkn — Mike Benz (@MikeBenzCyber) December 31, 2023

It's about time someone pushed back and fought against the censors and silencers ... the real bullies.

#4: Paying Legal Fees For People Fired Over Tweets pic.twitter.com/l7GgScKuMz — Mike Benz (@MikeBenzCyber) December 31, 2023

Forgot about that one.

Damn, that's so cool.

#3: Embracing Subscription Revenue & API Licensing Over Total Reliance On Advertiser Revenue (this is a tectonic shift for a major social media platform, limiting the power of ad boycott threats to control platform speech)https://t.co/7Zt57aLpjp — Mike Benz (@MikeBenzCyber) December 31, 2023

Allowing people to benefit from the content they create that fuels Twitter. Capitalism, baby.

#2: Opening Up To the Public X's Source Code For Recommendation Algorithms (marking the first time ever that a major social media platform gave access to the secret sauce of how content on the platform goes viral & how it gets throttled)https://t.co/WUVbNv7KKB — Mike Benz (@MikeBenzCyber) December 31, 2023

A peek behind the curtain.

And BOOM went the dynamite.

