EPIC Thread Details the 'Top 10 Most Based Elon Musk Free Speech Moments of 2023' and Cue Lefty SHRIEKS

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  11:20 AM on January 01, 2024
AP Photo/Michel Euler

2023 was quite the year for Elon Musk, Twitter/X, and of course, free speech. Put the three together and you end up with an impressive list of 'based' moments in the free speech movement which Mike Benz put into a fairly epic thread.

Take a gander:

Also known as getting rid of the so-called 'brown shirts' who had spent way too much time censoring, silencing, and punishing people who didn't think or believe in exactly the same way they did.

Keep going.

Oh yeah, THAT was crazy. When he reinstated Trump we thought for sure there would be riots or something ... and then Alex Jones? HAAAA

Note, that he also reinstated Kathy Griffin, a lot of people forget she was suspended for a bit. We know, it's just so rare for someone on the Left to lose an account we sort of forget when it actually happens.

Buh-bye.

Awww yes, the Twitter files. Crazy stuff.

Love that one.

It's about time someone pushed back and fought against the censors and silencers ... the real bullies.

Forgot about that one. 

Damn, that's so cool.

Allowing people to benefit from the content they create that fuels Twitter. Capitalism, baby.

A peek behind the curtain.

And BOOM went the dynamite.

======================================================================

======================================================================

Editor's Note: Hi there. I know it's been some time since we changed this up but changing it up now to see if any of you read this far. How much wood would a woodchuck chuck if a woodchuck could chuck wood? ALSO, if you are reading this far please sign up for Twitchy VIP and help us continue bringing you the truth, especially the truth Biden and his Big Tech goons don't want us sharing.

Tags: ELON MUSK FREE SPEECH TWITTER

