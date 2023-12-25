X Rallies to Give Leftist Politicians a Great Christmas with #GiftADemocrat Hashtag
So MUCH Boom! Scholar Who Claudine Gay Plagiarized Over and Over Again Drops SAVAGE Advice on Harvard

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  9:00 AM on December 25, 2023
meme

Claudine Gay has had a rough month, one she deserved. As we learn more and more about the numerous times she plagiarized others it becomes all the more clear what a dumpster fire Harvard has truly turned into. Not just based on one woman's plagiarism mind you, but the entire institution because they are standing WITH HER. 

Keep in mind they've expelled students for far less than what Gay has done.

Hypocrites the lot of them.

Dr. Carol M. Swain, whom Gay plagiarized from more than once, has some pretty exceptional, painful, and FREE advice for Harvard that she dropped RIGHT on their heads.

Take a look at this fire:

From the the long-ish tweet:

I have some free unsolicited advice for Harvard University. 

1. Stop listening to the apologists for plagiarism.
2. Fire Claudine Gay posthaste. She can be relieved of duties until the terms are negotiated. 
3. Stop listening to the racist mob of whites and blacks who cry racism while being among the worst offenders.
4. Hire the best man or woman who can steer the university back towards sanity. Appeasing the Marxist identity politics mob should not be a consideration. The person for the job might be a middle to older age white Jewish man who believes in classical liberalism.
5. Have a sit-down conversation with the people who have been harmed by the plagiarism of Gay and the system that protects her.
6. Recognize that Harvard’s systematic racism and classism have far-reaching effects.
7. Apologize to alumni, students, parents, and donors who have been harmed and embarrassed.

Seems pretty simple to us. Otherwise, we imagine Harvard will continue to go down ... but hey, equity and stuff. 

Ruh-roh.

Ruh-roh AGAIN.

When we've spent so long seeing only horrible things from higher education? Yes, Dr. Carol M. Swain and her common sense SANITY give us hope. Harvard should bring her in as an adviser - heck, at this point we think most institutions of so-called higher learning should bring her in.

She gets it.

