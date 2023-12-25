So MUCH Boom! Scholar Who Claudine Gay Plagiarized Over and Over Again Drops SAVAGE Advice on Harvard

Claudine Gay has had a rough month, one she deserved. As we learn more and more about the numerous times she plagiarized others it becomes all the more clear what a dumpster fire Harvard has truly turned into. Not just based on one woman's plagiarism mind you, but the entire institution because they are standing WITH HER.

Advertisement

Keep in mind they've expelled students for far less than what Gay has done.

Hypocrites the lot of them.

Dr. Carol M. Swain, whom Gay plagiarized from more than once, has some pretty exceptional, painful, and FREE advice for Harvard that she dropped RIGHT on their heads.

Take a look at this fire:

I have some free unsolicited advice for Harvard University.



1. Stop listening to the apologists for plagiarism.

2. Fire Claudine Gay posthaste. She can be relieved of duties until the terms are negotiated.

3. Stop listening to the racist mob of whites and blacks who cry racism… pic.twitter.com/TggW9QzTkB — Dr. Carol M. Swain (@carolmswain) December 21, 2023

From the the long-ish tweet:

I have some free unsolicited advice for Harvard University. 1. Stop listening to the apologists for plagiarism.

2. Fire Claudine Gay posthaste. She can be relieved of duties until the terms are negotiated.

3. Stop listening to the racist mob of whites and blacks who cry racism while being among the worst offenders.

4. Hire the best man or woman who can steer the university back towards sanity. Appeasing the Marxist identity politics mob should not be a consideration. The person for the job might be a middle to older age white Jewish man who believes in classical liberalism.

5. Have a sit-down conversation with the people who have been harmed by the plagiarism of Gay and the system that protects her.

6. Recognize that Harvard’s systematic racism and classism have far-reaching effects.

7. Apologize to alumni, students, parents, and donors who have been harmed and embarrassed.

Seems pretty simple to us. Otherwise, we imagine Harvard will continue to go down ... but hey, equity and stuff.

Dr. Swain, could you take legal action against Gay? — jmaceye (@jmaceye) December 21, 2023

Ruh-roh.

I am weighing my options. — Dr. Carol M. Swain (@carolmswain) December 21, 2023

Ruh-roh AGAIN.

It seems you are the only person in this whole story acting with class and sanity. Glad it still exists! — Lisa Rothstein (@davincidiva) December 21, 2023

When we've spent so long seeing only horrible things from higher education? Yes, Dr. Carol M. Swain and her common sense SANITY give us hope. Harvard should bring her in as an adviser - heck, at this point we think most institutions of so-called higher learning should bring her in.

She gets it.

======================================================================

Related:

Mary Katharine Ham Sums Up Whack-Job's Bizarre Thread About Harvard and White Supremacy in 1 PERFECT Post

Eye for an Eye? Ad for an Ad? Elon Musk Goes Straight-Up FAFO With Disney and It's Absolutely GLORIOUS

'Bro, Take the L': GQ Tool Who Says Righties Aren't FUNNY Learns the HARD WAY How FUNNY They Really ARE

'Nice TRY, Fed': Biden Posts 'His' Number, Tells People to Text Him New Year's Resolutions and OMG-LOL

Advertisement

HA! Former Journo/Hamas Supporter Tries Picking Fight With Community Notes and LOL It Does NOT End Well

======================================================================

Editor's Note: Hi there. I know it's been some time since we changed this up but changing it up now to see if any of you read this far. How much wood would a woodchuck chuck if a woodchuck could chuck wood? ALSO, if you are reading this far please sign up for Twitchy VIP and help us continue bringing you the truth, especially the truth Biden and his Big Tech goons don't want us sharing.