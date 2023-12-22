SJW and Infamous Racist Saira Rao Demands Explanation on Antisemitism Then TRIES Bravely Locking Replies

Nothing says you're being totally sincere about having a conversation like asking for an explanation and then quickly shutting down replies.

Pretty sure SJW and infamous Saira Rao was engagement farming with this one ... or trolling.

Maybe both.

Please explain how denouncing genocide is antisemitic.



I’ll wait. — saira rao (@sairasameerarao) December 22, 2023

Much brave.

So stunning.

I don’t normally do frogs via QT but she locked her replies and I have no choice



Asked a question, said “I’ll wait”, and then locked replies https://t.co/89mENyH4c7 pic.twitter.com/XzLRWThHZY — Enguerrand VII de Coucy (@ingelramdecoucy) December 22, 2023

"Please explain how denouncing genocide is antisemitic.



I'll wait."



*shuts down replies https://t.co/qP0njp0OIf pic.twitter.com/7SatgRbTec — theRoddick (@OriginalRoddick) December 22, 2023

Yeah, we're thinking she really didn't want any sort of explanation.

Just a guess, even.

Easy.



If there’s no genocide happening, accusing Jews of genocide is antisemitic. https://t.co/FFoglu5JIR — RBe (@RBPundit) December 22, 2023

Please explain how someone can reply to a question when you turned off replies? You obviously don’t care about the answer. https://t.co/J2mjU3j74X pic.twitter.com/Sx8zqcVtCh — Victoria, Queen of Impropriety (@_HRH_Victoria_) December 22, 2023

If you were ACTUALLY denouncing genocide rather than DEFENDING it, it wouldn’t be. Which side actually has the eradication of an entire people as their stated goal? https://t.co/BFGn17yD8o — Quintus Septimius Florens Tertullianus (@mwilliams433) December 22, 2023

There ya' go.

RX When it isn’t genocide, but rather a just war against an existential threat?



Why do you hate white people and Jews so much @sairasameerarao? https://t.co/dMyl1jY6NT — The Gormogons (@Gormogons) December 22, 2023

Fair question.

Typical white woman. https://t.co/vBob2gxj70 — And Don't Call Me Shirley. (@Meme_Behavior) December 22, 2023

We've known that for a long, long time.

