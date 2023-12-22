GOP State Lawmakers File to Remove Biden From the Ballot in THREE STATES and Lefties Can't DEEEAL

Sean Davis Destroys Dem/Media Attempts to Make Trump a Hitler Superfan (Projection Nuke...
Sam J.
Sam J.  |  12:35 PM on December 22, 2023
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

Welp, we knew this was coming. GOP state lawmakers have officially filed legislation to remove Biden from the ballot in THREE states claiming he's guilty of aiding an insurrection. Note that they say their goal is to showcase the absurdity of Colorado.

Although to be fair, we all pretty much already see the absurdity of Colorado ...

Aiding in insurrection at the border and his family's foreign business dealings.

Hey, that reads. If they want to play this magical 14th Amendment game with Trump, all is fair in love and politics. And guys, this is definitely political, all of it. The Colorado Supremes voted the way they did because of their own politics.

Not justice.

Not the law.

And not the Constitution.

Benson's tweet literally says that's the point - proving the same about what the Colorado Supremes did.

*sigh*

Oh, the irony.

Just NOW?

Where has this person been?

Again, the irony.

You know the face you make when one of your dogs toots but you're not sure which one did it?

Just made that face.

Riiiiight. It's the GOP that needs to get the emotionally immature out of their politics.

Think any of these people will figure out they are proving the GOP's point for them? 

