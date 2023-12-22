GOP State Lawmakers File to Remove Biden From the Ballot in THREE STATES and Lefties Can't DEEEAL

Welp, we knew this was coming. GOP state lawmakers have officially filed legislation to remove Biden from the ballot in THREE states claiming he's guilty of aiding an insurrection. Note that they say their goal is to showcase the absurdity of Colorado.

Although to be fair, we all pretty much already see the absurdity of Colorado ...

Here we go…GOP state lawmakers file legislation to remove Biden from the ballot in 3 states, claiming he’s guilty of aiding an ‘insurrection’ at the border & citing his family’s foreign business dealings. They explicitly say their goal is to “showcase the absurdity” of Colorado: pic.twitter.com/A0fArAlsti — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) December 22, 2023

Aiding in insurrection at the border and his family's foreign business dealings.

Hey, that reads. If they want to play this magical 14th Amendment game with Trump, all is fair in love and politics. And guys, this is definitely political, all of it. The Colorado Supremes voted the way they did because of their own politics.

Not justice.

Not the law.

And not the Constitution.

Two of those states have Dem governors...so it's a massive virtue signal campaign that has zero chance of going anywhere. — fata4life (@elivenspire) December 22, 2023

Benson's tweet literally says that's the point - proving the same about what the Colorado Supremes did.

The whole system will collapse to protect Donald Trump and no one on the GOP side seems to realize it. — Central Fee (@central_fee) December 22, 2023

*sigh*

These are not serious people pic.twitter.com/s3mrCTOy4H — sanchmachine (@SanchMachine) December 22, 2023

Oh, the irony.

Officially a 🍌republic now. — QuecheeGirl 🇺🇸🐝 (@QuecheeGirl) December 22, 2023

Just NOW?

Where has this person been?

Sounds more like a combination of crybaby-ing and «owning the libs » rather than a clearly thought out action. — VFBru3975 (@VincentFis8153) December 22, 2023

Again, the irony.

This is such a joke! Republicans are not for governing. Trump cult! — Dr. Z PhD (@atancowboy) December 22, 2023

You know the face you make when one of your dogs toots but you're not sure which one did it?

Just made that face.

Dumb. Just dumb. The GOP really needs to get the emotionally immature out of their politics. @CoryMcGarr @AaronBernstine @charlice_byrd — Yul B (newbie but not a rando) (@yul_b_happy) December 22, 2023

Riiiiight. It's the GOP that needs to get the emotionally immature out of their politics.

Think any of these people will figure out they are proving the GOP's point for them?

======================================================================

======================================================================

