Grave Error? Democrat Gerry Connolly Endorses Candidate to Fill the House Seat Vacated by His Death

It’s bad enough that we have dead Democrats voting in our elections, but now we have them making candidate endorsements as well! You can’t keep a Democrat down even when it’s six feet under. On Tuesday, Virginia Representative Gerry Connolly used his X account to endorse his former chief of staff, James Walkinshaw, for his old House seat - the seat he vacated because he died in late May of this year. It goes without saying, many posters are creeped out by this endorsement from the grave.

Here it is. (READ)

Early voting starts TODAY in VA-11! Before passing, Gerry endorsed @JamesWalkinshaw to carry the torch.



Let’s honor that legacy and vote for bold leadership that’ll fight for us every day: https://t.co/vateB2HB39 pic.twitter.com/1yKLvjVoYq — Gerry Connolly (@ElectConnolly) June 24, 2025

Well, he’s been dead for a month. It’s not like he’s going to complain about using his account. Swipe. — Robert W 🇺🇸 ⚾️ 🚁 🎙🍊 (@RWcopter) June 24, 2025

This seems unkind and a bit morbid, no? — Kenny Cody (@KDCodyTN) June 24, 2025

Dems have a thing about exploiting elderly officials when they’re alive (see Joe Biden), now they’re exploiting them after they've left this mortal coil.

One poster didn’t see the problem with the dearly departed making a slight comeback for political purposes. Others didn’t agree.

Some campaigns can’t stop talking about Gerry Connolly’s endorsement because they know how much it matters. Before his passing, Gerry made his decision. He endorsed James Walkinshaw. Loudly. Proudly. And publicly urged his constituents to support him. Soooo….What’s the problem? — Not Ben Tribbett (@moderatevotes) June 24, 2025

He's dead. Has been dead for a minute. Exploiting a corpse. Dude, reevaluate yourself. — Primate Observer (@PrimateObserver) June 24, 2025

He is dead — Dra. Sorulla Meljollo (@ElbroTullo) June 24, 2025

This is soooo tasteless and crass.

Shame on whoever posted this. — Oh!Snap! 📷 🇺🇸 🐾 🐊 (@BlueCollie43) June 24, 2025

Probably his chief of staff tbh — Matt Montana (@POTUS676) June 24, 2025

Most likely, which makes it even more crude.

One commenter sums it up appropriately.

Democrats are ghouls — eskomobar (@eskomobar) June 24, 2025

Literally 👻 — Tree Huggin’ Lefty 🌎 ✌️ 💙 (@EarthFirstVoter) June 24, 2025

It’s certainly a grave situation.

Commenters have some closing thoughts and observations.

He identifies as alive tho — 𝔐𝔬𝔬𝔫𝔰 𝔞𝔫𝔡 𝔏𝔞𝔪𝔟𝔬𝔰 (@MoonsAndLambos) June 24, 2025

Stay dead man



No zombie representatives please — Misha Brancato (@MishaBrancato) June 24, 2025

Endorsements from beyond the grave is crazy — Alex (@Brazil201) June 24, 2025

Endorsements from beyond the grave be like: pic.twitter.com/gI5hk47oaM — Guy (@GuyIsReborn) June 24, 2025

Using your dead bosses account to promote yourself is certainly a choice. pic.twitter.com/5Cp8a4yOHG — Matt Henkel (@mhenks05) June 24, 2025

He has risen ! — Coal Lung (@Deathbynap) June 24, 2025

Thank you ghost of Gerry Connolly — seth howie (@howie_seth) June 24, 2025

The family of the late Democrat has consented to let Connolly’s X account be used in this manner. We have one word for them: Boo! And it's not the ghostly kind.