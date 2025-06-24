In America, We Say 'ERBS'! X Has Some Language Fun With Our Favorite...
Grave Error? Democrat Gerry Connolly Endorses Candidate to Fill the House Seat Vacated by His Death

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 7:35 PM on June 24, 2025
AP Photo/Cliff Owen

It’s bad enough that we have dead Democrats voting in our elections, but now we have them making candidate endorsements as well! You can’t keep a Democrat down even when it’s six feet under. On Tuesday, Virginia Representative Gerry Connolly used his X account to endorse his former chief of staff, James Walkinshaw, for his old House seat - the seat he vacated because he died in late May of this year. It goes without saying, many posters are creeped out by this endorsement from the grave.

Here it is. (READ)

Dems have a thing about exploiting elderly officials when they’re alive (see Joe Biden), now they’re exploiting them after they've left this mortal coil.

One poster didn’t see the problem with the dearly departed making a slight comeback for political purposes. Others didn’t agree.

Most likely, which makes it even more crude.

One commenter sums it up appropriately.

It’s certainly a grave situation.

Commenters have some closing thoughts and observations.

The family of the late Democrat has consented to let Connolly’s X account be used in this manner. We have one word for them: Boo! And it's not the ghostly kind.

2026 ELECTIONS DEMOCRAT PARTY VIRGINIA

