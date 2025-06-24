AP: Palestinian Witnesses Say IDF Fired Into Crowd of Gazans in Line for Aid (Again)

How long has it been since the media last ran with a story about the Israelis firing into a crowd of Palestinians lined up for aid in Gaza? A month? No, it was this month.

At least 26 Palestinians were killed after Israeli forces opened fire near a Gaza aid distribution center, the Palestine Red Crescent Society saidhttps://t.co/tTf1U9Hmrm — CNN (@CNN) June 1, 2025

You literally published a Hamas lie intended to deter Palestinian civilians from getting aid. This never happened you absolute morons. — Marina Medvin 🇺🇸 (@MarinaMedvin) June 1, 2025

The last time they ran this story, security video from the aid-distribution site showed that it never happened. Twenty-six were killed last time around; now it's at least 25 people, according to … "Palestinian witnesses and hospitals."

BREAKING: Palestinian witnesses and hospitals say Israeli forces opened fire toward hundreds of people waiting for aid trucks in central Gaza, killing at least 25 people. https://t.co/48SEdL8fDh — The Associated Press (@AP) June 24, 2025

Wafaa Shurafa and Samy Magdy report for the Associated Press:

Israeli forces and drones opened fire toward hundreds of Palestinians waiting for aid in separate incidents in southern and central Gaza early Tuesday, killing at least 44, witnesses and hospitals said, as health authorities announced the number of Palestinians killed in the war has risen above 56,000. Palestinian witnesses and health officials say Israeli forces have repeatedly opened fire on crowds heading toward desperately needed food, killing hundreds in recent weeks. The military says it has fired warning shots at people it said approached its forces in a suspicious manner. In central Gaza, three witnesses told The Associated Press that Israeli forces opened fire as people advanced east toward aid trucks south of Wadi Gaza. “It was a massacre,” said Ahmed Halawa. He said tanks and drones fired at people, “even as we were fleeing. Many people were either martyred or wounded.”

Oh, this wasn't a one-time thing? "Israeli forces have repeatedly opened fire on crowds heading toward desperately needed food, killing hundreds in recent weeks."

You clowns going with this bullshit again? — JWF (@JammieWF) June 24, 2025

All they do is lie and all you do is repeat their lies. — NotYourJewishMom (@CaffMomREDACTED) June 24, 2025

“Hamas says enemy of Hamas does bad things to Hamas” — Razor (@hale_razor) June 24, 2025

You guys hear this from one of your Hamas friends you got to know back when you were sharing office space together in Gaza? — Enguerrand VII de Coucy (@ingelramdecoucy) June 24, 2025

We know this didn’t happen. — Sunni (@ControGorilla) June 24, 2025

"Palestinian witnesses"



🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣



Poor AP sucks so bad. — CRJ (@theonlyCRJ) June 24, 2025

Pic? Video? Didn't think so. — MirCat (@TRMirCat) June 24, 2025

It's funny how many videos from Gaza show Palestinians shooting video on their phones, such as when the hostages were brought to Gaza on October 7, or when Hamas paraded the caskets of the Bibas family through the street.

Every person in Gaza has an iPhone and yet not one video. 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 — Isaac J🇮🇱🇨🇦🤟 (@IsaacCohen8) June 24, 2025

Serious question, why do you publish things you know for certain aren’t true? — Matt Wright (@mattwr) June 24, 2025

Because they sympathize with Hamas and are happy to spread anti-Israel propaganda.

***