AP: Palestinian Witnesses Say IDF Fired Into Crowd of Gazans in Line for Aid (Again)

Brett T. | 7:00 PM on June 24, 2025
Twitter

How long has it been since the media last ran with a story about the Israelis firing into a crowd of Palestinians lined up for aid in Gaza? A month? No, it was this month. 

The last time they ran this story, security video from the aid-distribution site showed that it never happened. Twenty-six were killed last time around; now it's at least 25 people, according to … "Palestinian witnesses and hospitals."

Wafaa Shurafa and Samy Magdy report for the Associated Press:

Israeli forces and drones opened fire toward hundreds of Palestinians waiting for aid in separate incidents in southern and central Gaza early Tuesday, killing at least 44, witnesses and hospitals said, as health authorities announced the number of Palestinians killed in the war has risen above 56,000.

Palestinian witnesses and health officials say Israeli forces have repeatedly opened fire on crowds heading toward desperately needed food, killing hundreds in recent weeks. The military says it has fired warning shots at people it said approached its forces in a suspicious manner.

In central Gaza, three witnesses told The Associated Press that Israeli forces opened fire as people advanced east toward aid trucks south of Wadi Gaza.

“It was a massacre,” said Ahmed Halawa. He said tanks and drones fired at people, “even as we were fleeing. Many people were either martyred or wounded.”

Sen. Patty Murray Gets Spanked by Secretary of Veterans Affairs
Brett T.
Oh, this wasn't a one-time thing? "Israeli forces have repeatedly opened fire on crowds heading toward desperately needed food, killing hundreds in recent weeks."

It's funny how many videos from Gaza show Palestinians shooting video on their phones, such as when the hostages were brought to Gaza on October 7, or when Hamas paraded the caskets of the Bibas family through the street.

Because they sympathize with Hamas and are happy to spread anti-Israel propaganda.

