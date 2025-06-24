WaPo: US Intelligence Unconvinced Iran Had Resolved to Build a Bomb

This is kind of a double-whammy, because it's a New York Times opinion columnist relaying the reporting of the Washington Post, so you know it's true. We wondered how long it would be before the legacy news media would try to claim that the U.S. bombing of Iran's nuclear sites Saturday night was a bad thing. A couple of days later, we hear from the Washington Post that the U.S. intelligence community "continues to be unpersuaded that Iran was resolved to build a bomb," says Nicholas Kristof.

Advertisement

So much for Netanyahu's claim that his war on Iran was driven by persuasive new intel. The WashPost reports that he decided last year on the war, and that the US intelligence community continues to be unpersuaded that Iran was resolved to build a bomb. https://t.co/LljBZdol9N — Nicholas Kristof (@NickKristof) June 23, 2025

So, Iran wasn't trying to build a nuclear weapon. We have questions for the U.S. intelligence community,

Is that why they enriched uranium to unprecedented levels and put their nuclear facilities deep in a mountainside? — David Harsanyi (@davidharsanyi) June 24, 2025

Correct. The Iranians were enriching uranium to 60% only because they wanted to swallow it and see if they glow in the dark. — Alan Rosca (@alanrosca) June 23, 2025

The IAEA report was unambiguous. Why did Iran have stockpiles of 60% enriched uranium? — Erik (@winefishdawg) June 24, 2025

Because every country builds nuclear facilities 30 stories underground. 🙄 — Joe Ziskey (@JZiskey) June 24, 2025

So much for your ability to analyze anything at all, hack. Why does someone enrich uranium to 60%? — Monocle Man (@MonocleMan1) June 24, 2025

Seriously, who actually believes any of your narratives? Ex-hippie boomer dullards? — Not months (@Weeks) June 24, 2025

There's been compelling & persuasive intel for decades that Iran wanted to and was actively pursuing build a nuclear bomb. There is literally no other reason to enrich Uranium above 5%. Kristof's claims of cherrypicked IC statements is beyond silly at this point. https://t.co/QInj75kChY — Fusilli Spock (@awstar11) June 24, 2025

The Washington Post needs to find better sources in the "intelligence community."

Let's see...51 intelligence professionals...



Whoops, we already used that one. — Ken McNamara (@KenMcNamara847) June 24, 2025

You would have to be a moron to think they built a nuke complex under a mountain--for "peaceful" purposes. — mallen2024 (@mallen20243) June 24, 2025

If Iran was not pursuing nukes

1) Why would it need to enrich UF6 to 60%?

2) Why would it bury its centrifuges 90 meters below ground?

3) Why would it conduct experiments on triggering mechanisms for U235 to reach critical mass? — Ari ארי آري 🇺🇸 🇮🇱 (@AriFromKfarSaba) June 24, 2025

This must be a very difficult time for you. Thoughts and prayers. — BrrmBrrmBrrm! (@brumyehuda) June 24, 2025

Kristof and the Washington Post are very sad that Iran's nuclear program got blown up.

***