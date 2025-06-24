In America, We Say 'ERBS'! X Has Some Language Fun With Our Favorite...
WaPo: US Intelligence Unconvinced Iran Had Resolved to Build a Bomb

Brett T. | 8:00 PM on June 24, 2025
Twitchy

This is kind of a double-whammy, because it's a New York Times opinion columnist relaying the reporting of the Washington Post, so you know it's true. We wondered how long it would be before the legacy news media would try to claim that the U.S. bombing of Iran's nuclear sites Saturday night was a bad thing. A couple of days later, we hear from the Washington Post that the U.S. intelligence community "continues to be unpersuaded that Iran was resolved to build a bomb," says Nicholas Kristof.

So, Iran wasn't trying to build a nuclear weapon. We have questions for the U.S. intelligence community,

The Washington Post needs to find better sources in the "intelligence community."

Kristof and the Washington Post are very sad that Iran's nuclear program got blown up.

***

Tags:

IRAN THE NEW YORK TIMES WASHINGTON POST

