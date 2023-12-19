WOW WOW WOW --> Alec Baldwin Just Goes OFF on Pro-Palestine Protester and We're Here FOR IT (Watch)

Don't get us wrong.

We know Alec Baldwin is a crazy, progressive, lunatic of a bad dude HOWEVER, watching him go off on a Pro-Hamas/Palestinian protester who's obviously looking to pick a fight with him is ... highly entertaining.

Watch how the cop tries to get in between them.

This is nuts.

Pro-Palestinian protestor to actor Alec Baldwin “You work in Hollywood. So do you condemn Israel?” The antisemitism is dripping from the question. No wonder Baldwin lost his temper. pic.twitter.com/ERAcnTIBnB — Heidi Bachram 🎗️ (@HeidiBachram) December 19, 2023

You asked me a stupid question ... EL OH EL.

Wow.

Now we've seen everything.

Pro-Palestinian protestors accomplishing something I thought impossible...making me like Alec Baldwin a tiny bit — KatLadyNE (@KatLadyNE) December 19, 2023

Good to know he's at least more popular than a bunch of degenerate terrorists.

"Why'd you even come here?" the bozo asks Alec Baldwin.



It's a city of 8.5 million people... Protests don't "own" the block! — Tripp Whitbeck (@trippwhitbeck) December 19, 2023

He’s an Irish Christian. We are to stand and defend our Jewish brothers and sisters. — Colleen Kelly (@ColleenKellyEDM) December 19, 2023

Did….did that guy have a….mullet? — A Matter of Taste (@chefhealthcoach) December 19, 2023

We're not even sure that's a guy.

Hey, it's 2023.

anti-semitic guy completes 'the John Oates 1979 look' with mullet AND mustache — gr❄️mpyc⛄️t🎄⛷️🕯️96🌊🇺🇦PEACEfor🇮🇱🇵🇸🇺🇦🕊️☮ (@grumpycat96) December 19, 2023

They might want to be a little careful about getting into that guy's face, he has a history of violence. — Riley Jane Meli (@oldwomaninwoods) December 19, 2023

I see Alec Baldwin hasn’t calmed his temper but maybe this was a more appropriate time to show it. — 💖🇺🇸🇺🇸Sharon K🇺🇸🇺🇸💖 (@Grammy9175) December 19, 2023

Suppose if he can use his 'evil' for good?

Not a bad thing.

