Queers for Palestine Learns the HARD WAY How Palestine REALLY Feels About Them...
And. Here. We. GOOOO! Over 170 People Linked to Jeffrey Epstein in Court...
A Very NERVOUS Liz Cheney Tries Doubling Down on J6 Lies About Trump,...
Just Gets WORSE for IBM as MORE Leaks Expose Internal DEI Slides About...
WATCH Weaselly WEASEL Democrat Sen. Ben Cardin Trying to Play Dumb About His...
HA! Brandon Johnson MELTS TF DOWN Because TX Keeps Sending Illegal Immigrants to...
SIT DOWN! Ronna McDaniel Tries Taking CREDIT for Scott Presler's Work in Pennsylvania...
From the Bottom of My Cold, Evil, Conservative Heart ... THANK YOU (We...
AP: Donald Trump Drew From 'Mein Kampf' As He Berated Biden Over Open...
Check Out This Massive Group of Illegal Immigrants in Eagle Pass
'VICTORY!!!': Brandon Straka Announces He's Won the J6 Civil Case Against Him
'Young Idealists' Thought John Fetterman Wouldn't Be More of the Same Thing
Former NFL Player Gets BLASTED For His Claims That White People Can't Play...
Rep. Joaquin Castro Says Border Security Measures Would Be 'Right-Wing Racism'

WOW WOW WOW --> Alec Baldwin Just Goes OFF on Pro-Palestine Protester and We're Here FOR IT (Watch)

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  12:25 PM on December 19, 2023
AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File

Don't get us wrong.

We know Alec Baldwin is a crazy, progressive, lunatic of a bad dude HOWEVER, watching him go off on a Pro-Hamas/Palestinian protester who's obviously looking to pick a fight with him is ... highly entertaining.

Advertisement

Watch how the cop tries to get in between them.

This is nuts.

You asked me a stupid question ... EL OH EL.

Wow.

Now we've seen everything.

Good to know he's at least more popular than a bunch of degenerate terrorists.

We're not even sure that's a guy.

Hey, it's 2023.

Recommended

Queers for Palestine Learns the HARD WAY How Palestine REALLY Feels About Them and Sorry but LOL (Watch)
Sam J.
Advertisement

Suppose if he can use his 'evil' for good?

Not a bad thing.

======================================================================

Related:

And. Here. We. GOOOO! Over 170 People Linked to Jeffrey Epstein in Court Docs to be Named in Coming Weeks

A Very NERVOUS Liz Cheney Tries Doubling Down on J6 Lies About Trump, Gets NUKED by Community Notes

Just Gets WORSE for IBM as MORE Leaks Expose Internal DEI Slides About 'How Whiteness Works' (Pics)

WATCH Weaselly WEASEL Democrat Sen. Ben Cardin Trying to Play Dumb About His Pervert Staffer (Video)

HA! Brandon Johnson MELTS TF DOWN Because TX Keeps Sending Illegal Immigrants to Sanctuary Cities (Watch)

======================================================================

Editor's Note: Hi there. I know it's been some time since we changed this up but changing it up now to see if any of you read this far. How much wood would a woodchuck chuck if a woodchuck could chuck wood? ALSO, if you are reading this far please sign up for Twitchy VIP and help us continue bringing you the truth, especially the truth Biden and his Big Tech goons don't want us sharing.

Tags: ALEC BALDWIN HAMAS ISRAEL PALESTINE

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Queers for Palestine Learns the HARD WAY How Palestine REALLY Feels About Them and Sorry but LOL (Watch)
Sam J.
A Very NERVOUS Liz Cheney Tries Doubling Down on J6 Lies About Trump, Gets NUKED by Community Notes
Sam J.
Just Gets WORSE for IBM as MORE Leaks Expose Internal DEI Slides About 'How Whiteness Works' (Pics)
Sam J.
And. Here. We. GOOOO! Over 170 People Linked to Jeffrey Epstein in Court Docs to be Named in Coming Weeks
Sam J.
WATCH Weaselly WEASEL Democrat Sen. Ben Cardin Trying to Play Dumb About His Pervert Staffer (Video)
Sam J.
HA! Brandon Johnson MELTS TF DOWN Because TX Keeps Sending Illegal Immigrants to Sanctuary Cities (Watch)
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Queers for Palestine Learns the HARD WAY How Palestine REALLY Feels About Them and Sorry but LOL (Watch) Sam J.
Advertisement