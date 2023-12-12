So. Damn. GOOD --> Harvard's Student Newspaper BLASTS the Board for Cowardly Defending Claudine Gay

As our lovely readers already know, Harvard's Board decided unanimously to stand with President Claudine Gay. Cowardly? Yes. Stupid? Absolutely. But it seems they've decided narrative and agenda are more important than integrity and honesty.

Advertisement

Yay, 2023.

That being said, there may be hope for our future yet. Their student-run newspaper, The Harvard Crimson, has called out the board claiming Gay plagiarized material in four papers and some appear to violate Harvard's policies around plagiarism. Note, Harvard has expelled 27 students this year alone for plagiarism.

The Harvard Crimson “independently reviewed the published allegations” that Claudine Gay plagiarized material in four papers and found that “some appear to violate Harvard’s current policies around plagiarism and academic integrity.”https://t.co/BOYsHPYUUx — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) December 12, 2023

From the Crimson:

The Crimson independently reviewed the published allegations. Though some are minor — consisting of passages that are similar or identical to Gay’s sources, lacking quotation marks but including citations — others are more substantial, including some paragraphs and sentences nearly identical to other work and lacking citations. Some appear to violate Harvard’s current policies around plagiarism and academic integrity. A Harvard web page titled “What Constitutes Plagiarism?” says that when copying language “word for word from another source,” scholars “must give credit to the author of the source material, either by placing the source material in quotation marks and providing a clear citation, or by paraphrasing the source material and providing a clear citation.” The Crimson could not confirm whether such policies or similar versions were in place in 1997 when her dissertation was published. Swain did not answer questions about the state of the policy at the time.

Color us surprised, even shocked, to see this.

The Crimson is actively going against the findings of the Board here, they're doing actual journalism. Outstanding stuff! — Enguerrand VII de Coucy (@ingelramdecoucy) December 12, 2023

Seeing students doing actual journalism.

We should probably check in on Hell and see if it's frozen over.

So @Harvard admits that Claudine Gay plagiarized which violates their own policies, but they support her staying on as president. Harvard is now a woke DEI joke. Nobody should send their children there, nobody should hire any graduates. — Savannah (@BasedSavannah) December 12, 2023

Harvard is officially tainted.

@Harvard used to be at the top of where every parent wished their child would go, now it is a disgrace! #DefundHarvard — Just a dude (@Just_A_Dude_AZ) December 12, 2023

Woke destroys everything it touches.

You'd think the smarties at Harvard would have figured that out by now.

======================================================================

Related:

It Is SOOO On! Rumble Suing Two Individuals Connected With Media Matters for Trying to Silence the Right

Black Conservative Scholar Claudine Gay Plagiarized DECIMATES Harvard and Their Racial Double Standards

Mary Katharine Ham's Response to Taylor Lorenz Insisting NYT Only Allows Right-Leaning Ops is PERFECTION

Advertisement

WEAK SAUCE! Harvard Board DRAGGED (Then Dragged Some MORE) for Claudine Gay Statement (Screenshot)

Annnd THERE It Is! Professor Claims Anti-Plagiarism Policies Harm Black and 'Latinx' Students

======================================================================

Editor's Note: Hi there. I know it's been some time since we changed this up but changing it up now to see if any of you read this far. How much wood would a woodchuck chuck if a woodchuck could chuck wood? ALSO, if you are reading this far please sign up for Twitchy VIP and help us continue bringing you the truth, especially the truth Biden and his Big Tech goons don't want us sharing.