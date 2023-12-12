It's Not Just Harvard: Yale University Virtue Signals by Decolonizing Its ... Salad...
So. Damn. GOOD --> Harvard's Student Newspaper BLASTS the Board for Cowardly Defending Claudine Gay

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  1:10 PM on December 12, 2023
AngieArtist

As our lovely readers already know, Harvard's Board decided unanimously to stand with President Claudine Gay. Cowardly? Yes. Stupid? Absolutely. But it seems they've decided narrative and agenda are more important than integrity and honesty.

 Yay, 2023.

That being said, there may be hope for our future yet. Their student-run newspaper, The Harvard Crimson, has called out the board claiming Gay plagiarized material in four papers and some appear to violate Harvard's policies around plagiarism. Note, Harvard has expelled 27 students this year alone for plagiarism.

From the Crimson:

The Crimson independently reviewed the published allegations. Though some are minor — consisting of passages that are similar or identical to Gay’s sources, lacking quotation marks but including citations — others are more substantial, including some paragraphs and sentences nearly identical to other work and lacking citations.

Some appear to violate Harvard’s current policies around plagiarism and academic integrity.

A Harvard web page titled “What Constitutes Plagiarism?” says that when copying language “word for word from another source,” scholars “must give credit to the author of the source material, either by placing the source material in quotation marks and providing a clear citation, or by paraphrasing the source material and providing a clear citation.”

The Crimson could not confirm whether such policies or similar versions were in place in 1997 when her dissertation was published. Swain did not answer questions about the state of the policy at the time.

Color us surprised, even shocked, to see this.

Seeing students doing actual journalism.

We should probably check in on Hell and see if it's frozen over.

Harvard is officially tainted.

Woke destroys everything it touches.

You'd think the smarties at Harvard would have figured that out by now.

