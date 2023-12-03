'長大!' Eric Swalwell Insists He Knows Who the House will Expel Next and the Replies are Comedy GOLD

Cori Bush Compares Herself to Rosa Parks Pushing for 'Liberation' and Even Her...
Sam J.
Sam J.  |  11:15 AM on December 03, 2023
AP Photo/Jeff Chiu

You'd think Eric Swalwell of ALL PEOPLE would want to stay far far FAR away from any sort of discussion around the House expelling another member what with his questionable relationship with a Communist Chinese spy, his lies around the Russian Collusion hoax, and of course, that giant and embarrassing fart on national television. The guy is a walking, talking reason to expel another House Member.

But you know Eric, he had to get some digs in on Santos and McCarthy, even if that meant opening himself up for a bunch of d*ck punches in the replies:

What say us?

We say it should be you, Eric. As does the majority of Twitter.

Translated - grow up.

Except Democrats never hold their own accountable. That's the sad reality of our government and why this dingleberry feels safe posting such things. He knows damn well his own party won't do anything to hold him accountable for his actions.

Absolutely.

Unfortunately it's 2023 and common sense left the building a long time ago.

