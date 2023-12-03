'長大!' Eric Swalwell Insists He Knows Who the House will Expel Next and the Replies are Comedy GOLD

You'd think Eric Swalwell of ALL PEOPLE would want to stay far far FAR away from any sort of discussion around the House expelling another member what with his questionable relationship with a Communist Chinese spy, his lies around the Russian Collusion hoax, and of course, that giant and embarrassing fart on national television. The guy is a walking, talking reason to expel another House Member.

But you know Eric, he had to get some digs in on Santos and McCarthy, even if that meant opening himself up for a bunch of d*ck punches in the replies:

With Santos gone, you’re hearing it here first: the next GOP member to leave Congress will be @SpeakerMcCarthy. No way he stays. A guy who kidney punches his colleagues from behind is too afraid to serve out a full term with them. I bet he’s gone by end of year. What say you? — Rep. Eric Swalwell (@RepSwalwell) December 2, 2023

What say us?

We say it should be you, Eric. As does the majority of Twitter.

Normal people think the member who slept with a Communist spy should have been first, and that it should have happened years ago. — Kelkat (@Tweetytweeter63) December 3, 2023

Translated - grow up.

We say that you should resign for sleeping with the Chinese spy, and not being held accountable for it. — D Sprinkle (@dalonnas_60) December 3, 2023

Bye, bye, with your Communist Spy. — RedInDC 💐 (@RealRedInDC) December 3, 2023

Says the chinese spy banger... pic.twitter.com/ICgvrKiiGW — John Detton (@JohnDetton) December 3, 2023

Fang Fang — ❤Red❤ (@RedBlueTrue) December 3, 2023

Sorry, but I think you and Schiff would be the most likely to walk the plank. — W. L. THOMPSON 🇺🇸 📚 (@SlidinDelta) December 3, 2023

Except Democrats never hold their own accountable. That's the sad reality of our government and why this dingleberry feels safe posting such things. He knows damn well his own party won't do anything to hold him accountable for his actions.

I say Congressperson who gets caught bang-banging a Chinese spy should be too ashamed to ever show their face again in Congress. However, some people have no shame... — BleedNRed (@BleedNRed1) December 3, 2023

Absolutely.

Unfortunately it's 2023 and common sense left the building a long time ago.

Only Way to be SURE --> Community Notes NUKING Biden From Orbit for His Inflation Claim Wins Twitter

