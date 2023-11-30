YAAAS! --> X Users Taking Page from Elon Musk's Book of BADAS*ERY, Giving Disney the Proverbial FINGER

As Twitchy readers know, Elon Musk told advertisers trying to blackmail him with ad revenue over free speech to ... well, go eff themselves. And it was glorious.

Beautiful.

Magnificent.

Freakin' AWESOME.

Looks like he's inspired the same attitude in many X users especially when it comes to Disney. Hey man, two can play at that game.

NEW: X users are cancelling their Disney+ subscriptions after Elon Musk told Disney CEO Bob Iger to “go f**k yourself” for blackmailing X.



Good. Stop giving money to people who hate you and hate free speech.



X users are fighting back and rallying behind Elon after he blasted… pic.twitter.com/BV0SmLYW53 — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) November 30, 2023

And boom.

Maybe everyone should just go back to providing the best product, service, entertainment, etc., and stop playing the scolding, naggy, censor games. Everyone was much happier (and successful) when they focused more on business and less on message, and meaning, and telling people how they SHOULD behave. If not, it looks like the very people these companies like Disney needs will put them out of business.

Already cancelled that months ago.



It’s difficult cutting out all of the companies that seem to hate free speech, but that’s my goal.



Not giving them my $$ for them to try to destroy the one platform that is allowing open discussion, debate , and discourse. — Kevin M. Nelson (@KevinMNelsonUSA) November 30, 2023

This is when I cancelled @DisneyPlus... When they wouldn't let me watch Star Wars with making me choose a gender identity. https://t.co/DZeOxO1eDR — Spence ☕️ (@tspencer322) November 30, 2023

Wow, that's stupid.

Disney stock hit a nine year low this summer with it's market cap falling from 350 billion dollars in March last year to 154 billion dollars. They lost a hundred and ninety six billion dollars in one year, let's see if we can finish the job.



Boycott Disney. — Underlord (@da_underlord) November 30, 2023

Disney is one of many companies that hate us. If we treat these woke companies like we did to Bud Light. They will stop going woke. — RedWave Press (@RedWave_Press) November 30, 2023

This doesn’t surprise me because it’s worth more to me to pay him to keep free speech alive on here!

Disney is a disgrace! Stop spending money on people who hate you! — Kathleen Winchell ❤️🤍💙🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@KathleenWinche3) November 30, 2023

I would cancel my subscription but I don’t have one 😂 — Mandy (@MarindaVannoy1) November 30, 2023

Same.

Talks cheap, they listen when profits dwindle.



We can be a force, if we continue this practice. — Joshua Walker (@RedsRepair95) November 30, 2023

Yup.

Just ask Bud Light.

Just ask Target.

And soon, just ask Disney.

