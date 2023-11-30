Biden Likes Slamming Billionaires But Sure Doesn't Mind Staying at Their Houses
OUCH: Network That Kept Homophobic, Race-Baiting, Antisemitic Joy Reid CANCELS Mehdi Hasan...
How 'Bout That CEASEFIRE?! Hamas Opens Fire on Jerusalem Bus Stop, Kills at...
Deadspin Bully Carron Phillips' Horrible, VERY BAD Week Gets Worse Trying to Dunk...
DHS Chief's Meeting With CBP Agents Wrongly Accused of Whipping Migrants Was Classless...
Now, THAT'S Triggered! Master-Meme-Maker SAVAGELY Mocks Absolut Vodka's LGBTQ Ad and They...
Irish Media’s Story on Background of Suspect in Irish Stabbing Blows Up in...
Shameful: U.N Women Rep Gives Astonishing Answer When Asked Why the U.N. Hasn’t...
The Scales Are Falling: Conceptual James Sparks Testimonials From People Who Are #WokeUp
Did Voice of America Go Soft on Hamass?
"We're Not Stupid': BLM Leader Endorses ...Wait for It ... TRUMP
Elon Musk Has Harsh Words for Advertisers Who Are 'Blackmailing' Him
Sen. Chuck Schumer Admits Wave of Antisemitism Is Coming From the Left
Pro-Hamas Demonstrators Clash with Police, Attempt to Disrupt Rockefeller Center Christmas...

YAAAS! --> X Users Taking Page from Elon Musk's Book of BADAS*ERY, Giving Disney the Proverbial FINGER

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  10:30 AM on November 30, 2023
AP Photo/Michel Euler

As Twitchy readers know, Elon Musk told advertisers trying to blackmail him with ad revenue over free speech to ... well, go eff themselves. And it was glorious.

Advertisement

Beautiful.

Magnificent.

Freakin' AWESOME.

Looks like he's inspired the same attitude in many X users especially when it comes to Disney. Hey man, two can play at that game. 

And boom.

Maybe everyone should just go back to providing the best product, service, entertainment, etc., and stop playing the scolding, naggy, censor games. Everyone was much happier (and successful) when they focused more on business and less on message, and meaning, and telling people how they SHOULD behave. If not, it looks like the very people these companies like Disney needs will put them out of business.

Recommended

Irish Media’s Story on Background of Suspect in Irish Stabbing Blows Up in Their Faces
Aaron Walker
Advertisement

Wow, that's stupid.

Same.

Yup.

Just ask Bud Light.

Just ask Target.

And soon, just ask Disney.

Advertisement

======================================================================

Related:

Deadspin Bully Carron Phillips' Horrible, VERY BAD Week Gets Worse Trying to Dunk on Kevin Sorbo and LOL

Now, THAT'S Triggered! Master-Meme-Maker SAVAGELY Mocks Absolut Vodka's LGBTQ Ad and They Can't DEEEAL

Clean Up, Aisle 5! Alex Soros Claims Murder Rates AREN'T Higher in Progressive (Blue) Cities and HOO BOY

Community of HATE --> Antisemites Leaving Flyers on Homes of Jewish People in Cori Bush's District (Pic)

Hamas Supporters Pushing HUGE List of Israel-Linked Companies to Boycott Goes SO Wrong and It's GLORIOUS

======================================================================

Editor's Note: Hi there. I know it's been some time since we changed this up but changing it up now to see if any of you read this far. How much wood would a woodchuck chuck if a woodchuck could chuck wood? ALSO, if you are reading this far please sign up for Twitchy VIP and help us continue bringing you the truth, especially the truth Biden and his Big Tech goons don't want us sharing.

Tags: DISNEY ELON MUSK FREE SPEECH

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Irish Media’s Story on Background of Suspect in Irish Stabbing Blows Up in Their Faces
Aaron Walker
Deadspin Bully Carron Phillips' Horrible, VERY BAD Week Gets Worse Trying to Dunk on Kevin Sorbo and LOL
Sam J.
The Scales Are Falling: Conceptual James Sparks Testimonials From People Who Are #WokeUp
Grateful Calvin
OUCH: Network That Kept Homophobic, Race-Baiting, Antisemitic Joy Reid CANCELS Mehdi Hasan's Show
Sam J.
Now, THAT'S Triggered! Master-Meme-Maker SAVAGELY Mocks Absolut Vodka's LGBTQ Ad and They Can't DEEEAL
Sam J.
DHS Chief's Meeting With CBP Agents Wrongly Accused of Whipping Migrants Was Classless as Expected
Doug P.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Irish Media’s Story on Background of Suspect in Irish Stabbing Blows Up in Their Faces Aaron Walker
Advertisement