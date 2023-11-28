Liberals in the Media Are Trying to Ruin This Child's Life
Community of HATE --> Antisemites Leaving Flyers on Homes of Jewish People in Cori Bush's District (Pic)

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  12:55 PM on November 28, 2023
AP Photo/Jeff Roberson

When Cori Bush isn't pushing for abortion on demand and federally legalizing marijuana she's passionately demanding a ceasefire ... and fueling antisemitism in her own district. This is scary stuff, you guys.

History repeats itself? 

Making lists of Jews and marking them with a Star of David.

Gosh, where have we seen this before?

We went to check Cori's timeline to see if MAYBE she'd addressed this just yet and NOPE. She's complaining about marijuana not being legal in all 50 states ... priorities?

Indeed.

And they are NOT on the Right. Sorry, Trump haters.

Sadly, that looks truer and truer.

