Community of HATE --> Antisemites Leaving Flyers on Homes of Jewish People in Cori Bush's District (Pic)

When Cori Bush isn't pushing for abortion on demand and federally legalizing marijuana she's passionately demanding a ceasefire ... and fueling antisemitism in her own district. This is scary stuff, you guys.

History repeats itself?

Making lists of Jews and marking them with a Star of David.

Gosh, where have we seen this before?

They’re making lists of Jews again and marking them with a star of David- this time in @CoriBush’s district. Where have we seen this before in history… will @CoriBush issue a statement on this? https://t.co/3mMWJzpGs8 — Chaya Raichik (@ChayaRaichik10) November 28, 2023

We went to check Cori's timeline to see if MAYBE she'd addressed this just yet and NOPE. She's complaining about marijuana not being legal in all 50 states ... priorities?

Of course not.



She’s apart of the Democratic Socialist Association.



She leads them in this type of activity.



If it doesn’t have POC in it she doesn’t speak. — Joshua Walker (@RedsRepair95) November 28, 2023

Opinion:



At some point everyone just needs to accept and be honest about who the real neo-Nazis are in the US — The Breaking Report (@TheBreakingRprt) November 28, 2023

Indeed.

And they are NOT on the Right. Sorry, Trump haters.

This won't even make the news. We don't have journalists anymore. We have indoctrinated kids repeating whatever their boss tells them. They somehow sleep at night knowing they are lying to the American people. — Drew (@Drewpro3) November 28, 2023

Sadly, that looks truer and truer.

