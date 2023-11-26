RedSteeze, Others Point Out Why 'Pro-Hamas' Rioters In NYC Are Able To Get...
*POPCORN* Mehdi Hasan SERIOUSLY Dragged by Lefties for Claiming Muslims Won't Vote for Biden Over Gaza

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  11:40 AM on November 26, 2023
MSNBC

Mehdi Hasan is big mad at Joe Biden and claims every other Muslim he knows is too and they won't vote for him ... 

Ha. 

HA ha. 

HA HA HA HA HA. This is just too good. Seems they are angry at Biden for taking Israel's side, or something.

There is something very satisfying in watching Democrats have to deal with the Leftist trolls they've not only enabled but empowered over the years for political gain now holding them accountable.

Ruh-roh.

Anger is very real?

YOU DON'T SAY?

Huh.

They want to politically punish Biden.

*popcorn*

Guess this isn't going over so hot though for Mehdi because he's complaining about the replies.

Awwww ...

Poor lil fella.

Speaking of the angry replies:

FATALITY ---> Dana Loesch Goes Straight EVISCERATE in Thread Taking Ex-Sheriff Scott Israel APART
Sam J.
Atta boy, Joe. EL OH EL.

There was no Muslim ban but whatevs.

Duh.

Just point and laugh.

Seriously, that's what we're doing here.

FIGHT FIGHT FIGHT!

Yeah, so there.

Sheesh, they are melodramatic, ain't they?

Editor's Note: Hi there. I know it's been some time since we changed this up but changing it up now to see if any of you read this far. How much wood would a woodchuck chuck if a woodchuck could chuck wood?

