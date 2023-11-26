POPCORN* Mehdi Hasan SERIOUSLY Dragged by Lefties for Claiming Muslims Won't Vote for Biden Over Gaza

Mehdi Hasan is big mad at Joe Biden and claims every other Muslim he knows is too and they won't vote for him ...

Ha.

HA ha.

HA HA HA HA HA. This is just too good. Seems they are angry at Biden for taking Israel's side, or something.

There is something very satisfying in watching Democrats have to deal with the Leftist trolls they've not only enabled but empowered over the years for political gain now holding them accountable.

I’ve had the same conversations with all my Muslims friends and family members over Thanksgiving. Not a single one says they will vote for Biden again, having voted for him in 2020. Every single one says it’s because of Gaza. Dems need to understand that the anger is very real. https://t.co/xuiPSo60p7 — Mehdi Hasan (@mehdirhasan) November 25, 2023

Ruh-roh.

Anger is very real?

YOU DON'T SAY?

Huh.

And yes, of course Trump would be worse than Biden for Muslims, but people are angry and people are hurting and people want to politically punish Biden for supporting what’s happening in Gaza and this is the only way they know how in a two party presidential system. — Mehdi Hasan (@mehdirhasan) November 25, 2023

They want to politically punish Biden.

*popcorn*

Guess this isn't going over so hot though for Mehdi because he's complaining about the replies.

I get the anger in the replies. Not sure why you’re all shooting the messenger. Should I not tell you what people are thinking/saying? Would you prefer to not know & think all is fine? 🤔



And for the folks lecturing me - me, lol! - on the dangers of Trump 2, maybe watch my show. — Mehdi Hasan (@mehdirhasan) November 25, 2023

Awwww ...

Poor lil fella.

Speaking of the angry replies:

Yes Mehdi, Biden’s very pro-Israel stance may cost him with Muslim voters, young voters, and the far left. Three thoughts: Biden is doing what he thinks is right, not what any polls tell him to do. Isn’t that what we want our Presidents to do? And if Biden did care about the… https://t.co/qFROV6Thxy — Joe Walsh (@WalshFreedom) November 25, 2023

Atta boy, Joe. EL OH EL.

You know as well as I do, that as real as their anger is, voting for Trump or for a third party candidate would be devastatingly damaging to their self interests. From his planned Muslim ban and his expressed islamophobia to the end of democracy. And imagine if Trump were… — David Rothkopf (@djrothkopf) November 25, 2023

There was no Muslim ban but whatevs.

That’s too bad and I hope they will reconsider over the next eleven months, but it’s definitely true that Biden is strongly pro-Israel. — Matthew Yglesias (@mattyglesias) November 25, 2023

Duh.

“Even if it benefits Trump”



As a German, this screams red flags. Shame on anyone who can find reasoning in this. — Chris Breuer (@chrisbbreuer) November 25, 2023

Just point and laugh.

Seriously, that's what we're doing here.

The lack of empathy from white liberals in these replies is abhorrent — Nina Turner (@ninaturner) November 25, 2023

FIGHT FIGHT FIGHT!

Guess what, Mehdi. Jewish voters I was with on Thanksgiving said that their tepid support for Biden was strengthened because of the President's steadfast support for Israel in a time of great crisis. Glad Biden is doing what's right. Let the political chips fall where they may! pic.twitter.com/rnNB03xLv4 — Russell Drew (@RussOnPolitics) November 25, 2023

Yeah, so there.

If you’re willing to put us into a dictatorship and end mankind as a species over a single foreign policy situation/decision you disagree with, you are utterly ridiculous. — Andrew—Author of America Rises On Substack—Wortman (@AmoneyResists) November 26, 2023

Sheesh, they are melodramatic, ain't they?

