Associated Press ROASTED for Trying to Play the Race Card With L.A. Wildfires

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  4:00 PM on January 13, 2025
Meme screenshot

The three certainties in life are death, taxes, and the Associated Press running incredibly stupid, tone-deaf articles.

And as wildfires still burn L.A. to the ground, the AP are really living up to their part of that axiom. The other day, they told us how climate change caused both the arid conditions that started the California wildfires and the cold and snow hammering the southeastern U.S.

But they aren't going to stop there. Oh, no.

They also want us to know the wildfires are going to make inequality worse. Or something.

They write:

Some now fear the most destructive fires in California’s history have altered that for good. Recovery and rebuilding may be out of reach for many, and pressures of gentrification could be renewed.

Samantha Santoro, 22, a first-generation college student at Cal Poly Pomona, remembered being annoyed when the initial news coverage of the wildfires focused more on celebrities. She and her sister, who attends UC Berkeley, worry how their Mexican immigrant parents and working-class neighbors who lost their homes in Altadena will move forward.

“We don’t have like, ‘Oh, I’ll just go to my second home and stay there,’” Santoro said.

The landlord of their family’s two-bedroom house with a pool had never increased the $1,650 rent, making it possible for the Santoros to affordably raise their daughters. Now, they’re temporarily staying with a relative in Pasadena. The family has renters insurance but not much else.

You know what made inequality a problem? The Democrats who run California, with a supermajority.

That's who.

They are literally the meme.

As predictable as the sun rising in the east.

All of this.

Like the dinosaurs in 'Jurassic Park.'

They learned nothing -- nothing -- from November.

It should not.

This writer had the same reaction.

Pretty much.

And we disagree. We thought it was the wildfires.

