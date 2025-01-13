Associated Press ROASTED for Trying to Play the Race Card With L.A. Wildfires

The three certainties in life are death, taxes, and the Associated Press running incredibly stupid, tone-deaf articles.

And as wildfires still burn L.A. to the ground, the AP are really living up to their part of that axiom. The other day, they told us how climate change caused both the arid conditions that started the California wildfires and the cold and snow hammering the southeastern U.S.

But they aren't going to stop there. Oh, no.

They also want us to know the wildfires are going to make inequality worse. Or something.

The California wildfires could be leaving deeper inequality in their wake https://t.co/kX8Wqh6jcQ — The Associated Press (@AP) January 12, 2025

They write:

Some now fear the most destructive fires in California’s history have altered that for good. Recovery and rebuilding may be out of reach for many, and pressures of gentrification could be renewed. Samantha Santoro, 22, a first-generation college student at Cal Poly Pomona, remembered being annoyed when the initial news coverage of the wildfires focused more on celebrities. She and her sister, who attends UC Berkeley, worry how their Mexican immigrant parents and working-class neighbors who lost their homes in Altadena will move forward. “We don’t have like, ‘Oh, I’ll just go to my second home and stay there,’” Santoro said. The landlord of their family’s two-bedroom house with a pool had never increased the $1,650 rent, making it possible for the Santoros to affordably raise their daughters. Now, they’re temporarily staying with a relative in Pasadena. The family has renters insurance but not much else.

You know what made inequality a problem? The Democrats who run California, with a supermajority.

That's who.

They are literally the meme.

You guys are pretty predictable at this point…https://t.co/4vqjyUkwjR — David Santa Carla 🦇 (@TheOnlyDSC) January 12, 2025

As predictable as the sun rising in the east.

It must be torturous to view every single event through the lens of wokism.



It’s a fire. It doesn’t have politics.



But you know who does have politics? The leaders of the State, from the clueless Mayor of LA to the inept Governor of California.



They’re the ones who cut… — IT Guy (@ITGuy1959) January 13, 2025

All of this.

The AP always finds a way. pic.twitter.com/ADzrG7czP2 — And Don't Call Me Shirley. (@Meme_Behavior) January 12, 2025

Like the dinosaurs in 'Jurassic Park.'

Forget democrat failures that led to no infrastructure to prevent fires like this….



The AP skipped right to calling wildfires racist.



What a complete joke. — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) January 12, 2025

They learned nothing -- nothing -- from November.

“National race and ethnicity writer”



What an insane job title that shouldn’t exist. https://t.co/DEXukUG8Tg pic.twitter.com/obUEjWnnyy — Hard Pass (@HardPass4) January 12, 2025

It should not.

This writer had the same reaction.

"World to End Tomorrow, Women and Minorities Most Affected" https://t.co/tGT0yyyUKb — Fusilli Spock (@awstar11) January 12, 2025

Pretty much.

And we disagree. We thought it was the wildfires.