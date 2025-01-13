WATCH: Trump Reveals What Obama ‘Really’ Said to Him at Carter's Funeral (LOL)

Regular readers might remember that we just had the funeral for former president Jimmy Carter and we saw some interesting body language between Trump and various dignitaries involved. For instance, Obama was chumming it up with Trump, making it clear that he didn’t buy into the Democrat talking point that Trump is a threat to the republic or literally Hitler, or whatever. Meanwhile, Harris was downright pissed by something—our guess is that she was pissed to see Obama and Trump chumming it up. But curious readers might ask, ‘what was Trump and Obama talking about?’

Well, apparently using some kind of audio enhancement technology, Trump has revealed the truth:

Okay, okay, we are pretty sure that is fake. How fake? Faker than Kamala Harris’ campaign. Faker than online support for Star Wars: The Acolyte. Faker than the theory that the Second Amendment doesn’t protect an individual right to keep and bear arms.

So, yeah, pretty dang fake.

Fake, but funny.

Is President Trump the king of trolling? — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) January 14, 2025

No, sir, the 45th and 47th President of trolling.

You can tell he’s jealous that you’re the first president in history to serve two non-consecutive terms. He could have run again this year but didn’t — Three Year Letterman (@3YearLetterman) January 14, 2025

He is a notary public, so you can take his legal analysis to the bank, as well as his knowledge of history.

Kamala was not happy. pic.twitter.com/aXi5gnJxlU — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) January 14, 2025

For our money, we kind of pity Doug Emhoff in this whole thing.

I absolutely love this timeline 😂 — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) January 14, 2025

Harsh, but no lies told.

Who did this pic.twitter.com/llBSAoLpIE — World Hall Of Fun (@WorldHallOfFun) January 14, 2025

Pretty good.

No matter what your political beliefs are there has never been anyone funnier in the history of this country in any political office https://t.co/ZacQmHR7qf — x-el sinvergüenza (@boywonder7373) January 14, 2025

6 more days 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/5MsahXI3AH — Elton Alikaj (@eltonalikaj) January 14, 2025

Seven, but who’s counting…?

Oh no, wait… correction: All of us are counting every second until this disaster of an administration is over.

Of course, the anti-fun people had to weigh in.

Really uncouth. No one will talk to him if they believe they’ll get this treatment afterward. https://t.co/jl121tIXWW — Defiant Baptist (@DefiantBaptist) January 14, 2025

Imagine dying and two weeks later Donald Trump is posting bad AI voice political memes about going to your funeral. https://t.co/5DZOhg0gac — Dmitriy Sternberg ❄️ (@DmitriySternber) January 14, 2025

Oh, lighten up.

Finally:

I just wish you had shown him this piece of paper sooner pic.twitter.com/upstrs53Sf — Liberty Memes (@Liberty_Memes) January 14, 2025

Honestly, we are shocked that a man who uses that much hair gel didn’t do a better job of fire control, if only out of self-preservation.

