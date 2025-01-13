Deportations Hurt the Economy? Border Czar Tom Homan Says There’s No Price on...
WATCH: Trump Reveals What Obama ‘Really’ Said to Him at Carter's Funeral (LOL)

Aaron Walker
Aaron Walker  |  11:15 PM on January 13, 2025
AP Photo/Ben Curtis

Regular readers might remember that we just had the funeral for former president Jimmy Carter and we saw some interesting body language between Trump and various dignitaries involved. For instance, Obama was chumming it up with Trump, making it clear that he didn’t buy into the Democrat talking point that Trump is a threat to the republic or literally Hitler, or whatever. Meanwhile, Harris was downright pissed by something—our guess is that she was pissed to see Obama and Trump chumming it up. But curious readers might ask, ‘what was Trump and Obama talking about?’

Well, apparently using some kind of audio enhancement technology, Trump has revealed the truth:

Okay, okay, we are pretty sure that is fake. How fake? Faker than Kamala Harris’ campaign. Faker than online support for Star Wars: The Acolyte. Faker than the theory that the Second Amendment doesn’t protect an individual right to keep and bear arms.

So, yeah, pretty dang fake. 

Fake, but funny.

No, sir, the 45th and 47th President of trolling.

He is a notary public, so you can take his legal analysis to the bank, as well as his knowledge of history.

For our money, we kind of pity Doug Emhoff in this whole thing.

Harsh, but no lies told.

Pretty good.

Seven, but who’s counting…?

Oh no, wait… correction: All of us are counting every second until this disaster of an administration is over. 

Of course, the anti-fun people had to weigh in.

Oh, lighten up.

Finally:

Honestly, we are shocked that a man who uses that much hair gel didn’t do a better job of fire control, if only out of self-preservation.

RELATED: Weekend Reading: The Overlooked Constitutional Provision That Prevents Congress From Disqualifying Trump

WATCH: Wikipedia Co-Founder Describes How the Site Turned to Leftist Garbage

‘Banality of Evil:’ J.K. Rowling Roasts a Paper on Transgender Ideology Trumping Medical Ethics

Joe Biden’s Potential Incompetence Threatens Chaos in Our System (And We Should Embrace the Chaos)

Ana Navarro-Cárdenas Gets Wrecked on Bad Pardon History (And Let’s Talk about Hunter’s Pardon)

BARACK OBAMA FUNERAL FUNNY JIMMY CARTER JOE BIDEN KAMALA HARRIS

