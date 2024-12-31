WATCH: Wikipedia Co-Founder Describes How the Site Turned to Leftist Garbage

VIP
Aaron Walker
Aaron Walker  |  7:30 AM on December 31, 2024
AP Photo/Eric Risberg, File

We have said for a while that Wikipedia is not a reliable source of information on anything even slightly controversial. Like if you want an article on the history of an arcade game, it won’t usually be a problem, but on the other hand, the moment politics comes into it at all, Wikipedia is garbage. Indeed, we remember one incident where somehow Wikipedia claimed that Condoleezza Rice was a ‘concert penis.’ Yes, it was fixed, but how many less obvious problems remained in the same article?

Or as one person put it pithily:

Thus, it really shouldn’t surprise us when we hear this from one of the co-founders of Wikipedia:

Indeed, this comes along with an avalanche of allegations of antisemitic hatred toward Jews and Israel.

The cut off text reads:

Any case where it would be too blatant a lie to say ‘Palestinian victory,’ they've put ‘Israeli withdrawal’ instead. So which is it? Israel is incompetent and loses all the time or Israel is an all-powerful war machine that destroys everything? Neither is true, but if you are going to create a narrative, at least stick to one.

Indeed, this old clip from Elon Musk is apropos:

Also, it is ahistorical nonsense to say that history has always been written in favor of the winners. Of course, that is true in countries that have no tradition of freedom of expression, but we can point to examples where the prevailing narrative about a war was sympathetic to the losers.

Indeed, Musk addressed the Sanger video himself:

We’re not sure why he is going by ‘Kekius Maximus’ as of this writing but ‘kek’ is Internet code for 'LOL' which we’re sure you know means ‘laughing out loud,’ so take that for what it is worth.

Except they don’t control the flow of information if you learn to ignore their website.

The cut off text reads:

For conservatives it's a hobby, for leftists it's a lifestyle.

Interesting theory.

Twitter 2.0 is far from perfect, but we said for years that if Donald Trump wins the election in 2024, it will be because Musk bought Twitter. That’s not to say Twitter/X is fair to conservatives today, but it is less egregiously unfair than it used to be. It’s the difference between having to fight leftists with one hand tied behind our backs, versus having to fight them with both hands tied behind our backs. Neither is fair, but one clearly gives you a better chance.

Finally, we wanted to circle back to a point we made at the beginning about the editorial vandalism found at Condoleezza Rice’s Wikipedia page. The usual response to that is for leftists to say ‘but it was fixed! What are you complaining about?’

But what it tells us is that Wikipedia has what I jokingly called a ‘Brown M&M problem.’ It comes from a story related to the band Van Halen. They famously had a requirement in their contracts that required every concert venue to have a bowl of M&M’s left backstage with every Brown M&M removed. This was cited for years as an example of rock stars being prima donnas, but there was actually a sneaky strategy behind it, which was discussed here:

As David Lee Roth himself explained:

Van Halen was the first band to take huge productions into tertiary, third-level markets. We’d pull up with nine 18-wheeler trucks, full of gear, where the standard was three trucks, max. And there were many, many technical errors—whether it was the girders couldn’t support the weight, or the flooring would sink in, or the doors weren’t big enough to move the gear through.

… So just as a little test, in the technical aspect of the rider, it would say, ‘Article 148: There will be 15 amperage voltage sockets at 20-foot spaces, evenly, providing 19 amperes … ‘ This kind of thing. And article number 126, in the middle of nowhere, was, ‘There will be no brown M&M’s in the backstage area, upon pain of forfeiture of the show, with full compensation.’

So, when I would walk backstage, if I saw a brown M&M in that bowl … well, line-check the entire production. Guaranteed you’re going to arrive at a technical error. They didn’t read the contract. Guaranteed you’d run into a problem. Sometimes it would threaten to just destroy the whole show. Something like, literally, life-threatening.

So, in other words, Roth and company put this in not because they hated brown M&M’s with a burning passion. Instead, they took this as a way of making it obvious whether or not they venue read the contract and followed it to the letter. After all, if you read the contract and realized that a single brown M&M could nuke the entire show and cost them thousands of dollars, you might think it is ridiculous but you will still sure there are no brown M&Ms. And the same can be said here. If Wikipedia allows for edits that are that outrageously inappropriate, how can we trust them on the details that are harder to detect?

