Receipt King Drew Holden Savagely Toasts Jen Rubin in Epic Exit Roast

With the news of Jen Rubin leaving WaPo, one of our very favorite receipt keepers came out with a banger of a thread. This one purports to be all the 'best' of Jen Rubin tweets. Now, this is Jen Rubin we are talking about, so by 'best', Drew clearly means cringe. Pull up a chair and you're probably going to want to sit down for this one.

To commemorate this tragic news, a quick 🧵thread 🧵of some of my favorite Jennifer Rubin tweets.



She will be missed. See why. ⤵️ https://t.co/IEFNVW4KLu — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) January 14, 2025

Drew is really doing the Lord's work. Remember, Rubin used to claim she was the 'conservative' voice at WaPo.

My favorite: Andrew Cuomo defender and reply guy Rubin.



These are real tweets. She’s commenting on the spaghetti. pic.twitter.com/uN6DL0Io8d — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) January 14, 2025

Drew had to clarify they were real because it would be easy to believe he made them up.

Hard to square the circle here, in retrospect. pic.twitter.com/d7PhukyV0b — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) January 14, 2025

Classic Jen Rubin.

But how about the Biden health defender Rubin?



Or the Biden’s speech is as good as Washington’s farewell Rubin? pic.twitter.com/HX7W1ucuQs — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) January 14, 2025

Jen was adamant and ready to go to the mat to defend Biden's obvious health issues. Such a weird stance for a 'conservative' columnist to take.

What about weirdly pro-Taliban Rubin? pic.twitter.com/tlCfwJ0Kcf — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) January 14, 2025

It didn't matter the topic to Jen. If Trump was for it, she was against it.

If people read her new newsletter, what opinion will she hold this week?

But of course, the most Rubin is the hypocritical one.



Remember her on Covid? Quite the shift! Check the dates lol. pic.twitter.com/GRqqSrSMDz — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) January 14, 2025

And where hypocrisy was concerned, Rubin had some spell binding takes on the Supreme Court pic.twitter.com/ik61D702jT — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) January 14, 2025

Imagine having a whole political stance that consisted of nothing but loathing Donald Trump.

And how about Rubin on identity politics? pic.twitter.com/29r33RHjuF — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) January 14, 2025

She was all over the Covid hypocrisy. pic.twitter.com/dL8l3Oe648 — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) January 14, 2025

She hated the vaccine because Trump encouraged Americans to take it. Then, Biden was elected and he also encouraged Americans to take the vaccine, and then Jen loved it. She wanted to marry and start a family with it.

And Rubin was a stalwart of the Covid conspiracy theories.



Did @TomCottonAR ever get his apology? pic.twitter.com/4lv4AyxL4B — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) January 14, 2025

Of course, he didn't.

Or what about Georgia’s “Jim Crow 2.0”?



Rubin helped lead the charge. pic.twitter.com/ry7QH1TPJr — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) January 14, 2025

And there were plenty of other Rubin-supported conspiracies. Few more prominent than “Russian Collusion.”



Here’s my favorite. pic.twitter.com/uBoT8kfwfw — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) January 14, 2025

I don’t think it’s @bariweiss who is “utterly losing her moral compass.”



In fact, I think the one doing so is @JRubinBlogger pic.twitter.com/ofb0XU1iZ6 — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) January 14, 2025

Oh, it was most definitely Jen Rubin.

She is truly one of the worst, most dishonest, self righteous columnist to grace the @washingtonpost. Fortunately for her bank account, there are lot of gullible Ivy League suckers that will make her a bundle. The Trump Derangment Syndrome cult has a great need for drug dealers… — Breaking Battlegrounds (@Breaking_Battle) January 14, 2025

That's the shame of it all.