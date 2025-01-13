Receipt King Drew Holden Savagely Toasts Jen Rubin in Epic Exit Roast

Deportations Hurt the Economy? Border Czar Tom Homan Says There’s No Price on...
justmindy
justmindy  |  10:45 PM on January 13, 2025
Townhall Media

With the news of Jen Rubin leaving WaPo, one of our very favorite receipt keepers came out with a banger of a thread. This one purports to be all the 'best' of Jen Rubin tweets. Now, this is Jen Rubin we are talking about, so by 'best', Drew clearly means cringe. Pull up a chair and you're probably going to want to sit down for this one.

Drew is really doing the Lord's work. Remember, Rubin used to claim she was the 'conservative' voice at WaPo.

Drew had to clarify they were real because it would be easy to believe he made them up.

Classic Jen Rubin.

Jen was adamant and ready to go to the mat to defend Biden's obvious health issues. Such a weird stance for a 'conservative' columnist to take. 

It didn't matter the topic to Jen. If Trump was for it, she was against it.

If people read her new newsletter, what opinion will she hold this week? 

Imagine having a whole political stance that consisted of nothing but loathing Donald Trump.

She hated the vaccine because Trump encouraged Americans to take it. Then, Biden was elected and he also encouraged Americans to take the vaccine, and then Jen loved it. She wanted to marry and start a family with it.

Of course, he didn't.

Oh, it was most definitely Jen Rubin.

That's the shame of it all.

