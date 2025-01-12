Associated PROPAGANDA: AP Gets SMACKED Down for Blaming 'Wild Weather Week' on Climate Change

Tiny Violin Alert! Outgoing HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra WHINES About Inability to Regain...
Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  5:00 PM on January 12, 2025
meme

This writer doesn't understand how the Left can keep banging the 'climate change' drum when no one is buying it anymore.

The L.A. wildfires are neither caused nor exacerbated by climate change. Because while climate does change, it is not caused by human activity and it cannot be controlled by making people eat bugs.

These wildfires happen because L.A. is in an area prone to fire, and exacerbated by the failed leadership of Democrats who've had a supermajority in the state for decades.

But that won't stop the Associated Press from continuing to play the 'Climate Change!' alarmism card on both the fires and the snow in the southeast.

They write:

It was a week of fire and ice.

It began with millions of people across the U.S. shivering amid blizzard conditions and frigid air that lasted for days, thanks to a jet stream that slips out of its usual path more often these days. Then, catastrophe in California, with wind-whipped flames taking off in a landscape parched by months of drought to become Los Angeles’ worst-ever wildfires.

To cap it off, major weather monitoring agencies confirmed 2024 as the hottest year in global history. Even more dire, four of the six agencies said it was the first full year Earth went beyond a warming threshold seen as critical to limiting the worst effects of climate change.

Blame Game: You'll Never Guess Who Maxine Waters Says Is Responsible for L.A. Wildfires (WATCH)
Amy Curtis
Pardon this writer while she rolls her eyes.

They are not.

Media trust is at an all-time low.

And they deserve it.

THIS.

They also use climate change as the 'give these Democrats even MORE power' card.

Thanks, we guess.

It's not possible.

And if authorities even bothered to arrest this person, they'd be released with 'no probable cause.'

The AP is (D)ifferent.

It sure is.

The perfect meme.

