Associated PROPAGANDA: AP Gets SMACKED Down for Blaming 'Wild Weather Week' on Climate Change

This writer doesn't understand how the Left can keep banging the 'climate change' drum when no one is buying it anymore.

The L.A. wildfires are neither caused nor exacerbated by climate change. Because while climate does change, it is not caused by human activity and it cannot be controlled by making people eat bugs.

These wildfires happen because L.A. is in an area prone to fire, and exacerbated by the failed leadership of Democrats who've had a supermajority in the state for decades.

But that won't stop the Associated Press from continuing to play the 'Climate Change!' alarmism card on both the fires and the snow in the southeast.

Climate change contributed to a week of wild weather that upended life in the US https://t.co/cej7DURJfk — The Associated Press (@AP) January 11, 2025

They write:

It was a week of fire and ice. It began with millions of people across the U.S. shivering amid blizzard conditions and frigid air that lasted for days, thanks to a jet stream that slips out of its usual path more often these days. Then, catastrophe in California, with wind-whipped flames taking off in a landscape parched by months of drought to become Los Angeles’ worst-ever wildfires. To cap it off, major weather monitoring agencies confirmed 2024 as the hottest year in global history. Even more dire, four of the six agencies said it was the first full year Earth went beyond a warming threshold seen as critical to limiting the worst effects of climate change.

Pardon this writer while she rolls her eyes.

Arson and terrorism is NOT climate change. — Derrick Evans (@DerrickEvans4WV) January 12, 2025

They are not.

Oh ffs!



Arson and mismanagement including Newsom cutting the CalFire budget by $100m is what lead to this.



NOBODY TRUSTS YOU FOR A REASON! — John Ringo SF Author (@Jringo1508) January 12, 2025

Media trust is at an all-time low.

And they deserve it.

All Putas states things that are categorically untrue yet pretends that it's disseminating news. There's a reason why you and your ilk are viewed just above child molesters. — Physics Geek (@physicsgeek) January 12, 2025

THIS.

Stop using climate change as a get of jail free card for the state and local officials in California who failed their citizens. — Max (@MadMaxMKE) January 12, 2025

They also use climate change as the 'give these Democrats even MORE power' card.

@AP contributed to years of lies that helped Biden/Harris lose the election. — Tony Bruno Show (@TonyBrunoShow) January 12, 2025

Thanks, we guess.

You don’t hate mainstream media enough. You think you do, you don’t. — Natalie F Danelishen (@Chesschick01) January 11, 2025

It's not possible.

The face of climate change pic.twitter.com/rXKa7wU1rO — PNW_Recondo (@PNW_Recondo) January 12, 2025

And if authorities even bothered to arrest this person, they'd be released with 'no probable cause.'

Alex Jones was fined a billion dollars for saying something this untrue https://t.co/aqF5U9yiRA — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) January 12, 2025

The AP is (D)ifferent.

Judging from the comments, the climate change narrative is quickly falling apart. https://t.co/21SGEMnvmj — Boston Mom (@LaGrecca333) January 12, 2025

It sure is.

The perfect meme.